Bird seen chasing woman’s food in hawker centre for “five minutes”

SINGAPORE: A bird was filmed chasing a woman’s food allegedly for five minutes straight in a hawker’s centre. A handful of netizens took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

An online user on Wednesday (March 22) took to a Facebook group that keeps track of incidents all over Singapore to share a short video featuring a rather odd situation. The nine-second clip featured a woman sitting at a hawker’s centre and a bird attempting to take a bite of her food.

The video, which was captioned “Hungry Mynah”, had a short description embedded in it as well. “This bird has been chasing the girl’s meal for five minutes, she even switched seats twice,” the video read.

In the comments section of the post, while some people urged the woman to give the bird some food, one reminded others that feeding birds is illegal.

“Just give one chip,” said one. Another said, “Please be kind to animals.”

“Mynahs are really sweet,” said another. “Make friends with them… they can even talk to you.”

However, a few cautioned against giving food to birds as doing so is not permitted. “Don’t you know feeding birds or pets like this is illegal?” said one. “Use common sense.”

According to National Parks Singapore, the fine for feeding wildlife anywhere in the country can reach up to S$10,000.

Since the time of its posting, the video has garnered more than 6,500 views.

