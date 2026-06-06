Malaysia explores bringing in more Indonesians to work in public hospitals

MALAYSIA: Malaysia is weighing Indonesia’s proposal to expand the placement of Indonesian migrant workers into the healthcare sector, particularly nursing. Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan confirmed the matter after bilateral talks with his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono at the JCBC meeting in Jakarta.

He stressed that recruitment policies fall under the Health Ministry’s jurisdiction, not the Foreign Ministry but welcomed the idea as potentially beneficial for both nations. Mohamad Hasan said Indonesian healthcare workers could enhance Malaysia’s medical industry, although discussions must continue at ministerial level.

However, many Malaysians appear uneasy with the proposal. Some critics accuse the government of sidelining local workers in favor of cheaper labor from Indonesia, noting that wage differences make foreign recruitment more attractive. On X, one argued that the administration is consistently making poor decisions, framing this move as yet another misstep.

Additionally, another highlighted that Malaysian doctors and nurses have long been calling for better pay and improved working conditions. Instead of addressing these demands, they now face the prospect of being replaced by foreign workers willing to accept lower wages.

Similar to the previous poster, this user also argued that this reflects a broader government strategy focused on cost‑cutting rather than valuing local professionals.

Another argued that Malaysia’s health ministry urgently needs more funding. He pointed out that while the government has struck lucrative deals with foreign investors to establish data centers in the country, little of that revenue appears to be directed toward public healthcare, suggesting that a portion of the profits generated from these centers should be allocated to hospitals and medical services to keep the system afloat.

Furthermore, one more added that this is proof that Malaysians are actually hard working as the government knows local labor is expensive, hence they’d rather get the labor from elsewhere.

At the end of the day, much of the public reaction has become heavily politicised, with Malaysians expressing frustration that their voices seem to matter only during general elections. Many are unhappy that the proposal to hire foreign healthcare workers is even being considered, viewing it as a slight against local talent.

From the government’s perspective, cost‑cutting is seen as a practical way to redirect funds toward other national priorities. Yet for ordinary Malaysians, the pressing need is for secure jobs and fair wages.