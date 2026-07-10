Photo of helpers waiting outside maid agency puts treatment of domestic workers under the spotlight

SINGAPORE: A viral photo of several domestic helpers sitting on the floor outside a maid agency has sparked fresh debate over how migrant workers are treated in Singapore, with many netizens calling the scene demeaning and urging the authorities to investigate.

The incident came to light on Saturday (Jul 4), when Facebook user Grace Ng shared a photo in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group.

According to her, the helpers had allegedly been asked to wait outside the agency while its staff went for lunch.

Expressing her disbelief, she wrote, “This maid agency asked its maid to sit outside when the staff go for lunch. If they don’t trust the maid in an empty office, can I trust the maid in my home when I’m out?”

Photo: Facebook user Grace Ng/Complaint Singapore

At the time of writing, the post has amassed more than 1,700 likes, 558 responses, and 146 shares.

In the comments, many asked why the women had to sit on the corridor floor when they could have been allowed to remain inside the office or, at the very least, been provided with chairs.

Several netizens argued that the treatment was disrespectful and failed to recognise the helpers’ dignity.

One netizen wrote, “MOM should look into this agency, why no proper chair or bench for the maid to sit. I thought MOM policy is to give the maid equal right as human.”

Another remarked, “The agency has no humanity.”

A third said, “They should not put the maids waiting outside. What kind of boss is this? Let them shelter inside la.”

Echoing the same sentiment, another commented, “Why are they like that? They are humans too. They are not slaves. They come here to earn living for their families….why treat them like that…..”

Beyond criticising the agency in the viral post, some users claimed they had witnessed similar incidents elsewhere, suggesting the issue may not be unique to one business.

One person shared, “This happened at the maid agency located at my area too. Staff go for lunch and few Myanmar maids were locked outside sitting at corridor.”

Another alleged, “Believe it or not, there are many maid agencies that treat prospective domestic helper inhumanely out there. Even when they have problems or misunderstandings, the agency is more on the side of the employer than the helper.”/TISG

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