‘This is very unfair’: Foreign worker says boss fired them five hours after hospital discharge

SINGAPORE: A foreign worker has claimed they were fired by their employer just five hours after being discharged from the hospital.

In a post on the ‘Complaint Singapore’ Facebook group, the worker, who had been employed as a cleaner, shared that they suddenly fell ill a few days ago. After experiencing severe stomach pain and vomiting blood, they were rushed to the hospital.

“The doctor diagnosed me with acute gastritis and gave me two weeks of hospitalisation leave after I was discharged,” they wrote.

However, instead of concern, the worker said they were met with suspicion.

According to the post, after informing their employer about their condition, the boss allegedly brushed it off with a remark that stung more than the illness itself: “The hospital is a hotel?”

“That really hurt because I wasn’t pretending to be sick,” they wrote. “I was vomiting blood and needed emergency medical treatment.”

‘This is very unfair’

The worker said the situation escalated almost immediately after leaving the hospital.

Just five hours after being discharged, they claimed their boss showed up and told them they were being fired.

“I honestly feel this is very unfair. I’m shocked, heartbroken, and worried about what will happen next,” they wrote.

“I came to Singapore to work hard and support my family. I never expected to lose my job because I became seriously ill.”

Hoping for someone to give them some guidance, they asked: “Is this right? Is an employer allowed to fire me even though I have 2 weeks of hospitalisation leave? Has anyone experienced something similar or knows what my rights are as a Work Permit holder? I would really appreciate any advice.”

‘Just go to MOM’

The post quickly gained traction, with many commenters urging the worker to report the matter to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Migrant Workers’ Centre.

One wrote, “Go and report to MOM. Fight for your rights. An employer does not have the right to fire an employee while he or she is on sick leave; it’s a breach of contract. Gather all your evidence and report.”

Another commented, “Just go to MOM and the Migrant Workers Centre and report your case. They will help you.”’

A third said, “If you really have 2 weeks HL, they can’t fire you. Report to MOM. You need to teach a lesson to this type of employer.”

Several others also shared similar experiences of losing their jobs after falling seriously ill.

One commenter recalled being fired just days after being diagnosed with gallstones. “I have faced this issue with my first company. I had a gallbladder stone; that time, I was really hurt. I [spent] a lot of money to go to the clinic and hospital. After a few days, she texted me and said I’m fired. I begged. I just worked for 6 months. I never MC before I got sick. I work so hard for the company. It’s useless.”

Wrongfully dismissed workers can stay in Singapore

Wrongfully dismissed foreign workers can file a claim with the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM).

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), those whose work passes have been cancelled can remain in Singapore while their cases are being resolved. They will be issued special passes allowing them to stay in the country until their claims are settled through mediation at TADM or decided by the Employment Claims Tribunals.

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