New ‘AV specialist’ career conversion programme, up to S$1,600 in training incentives to help taxi and private-hire drivers through AV transition

SINGAPORE: New career conversion programmes (CCP), which include pathways to become an autonomous vehicle (AV) specialist or a bus captain, alongside up to S$1,600 in training incentives have been announced by the Ministry of Transport (MOT) on Tuesday (July 7) as part of a manpower transition package to help taxi and private hire vehicle (PHV) drivers adapt through AV transition.

The package, developed in partnership with the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), Grab Singapore and ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited, is “the first of more steps to provide options for drivers”, the ministry said in the press release.

A new programme for “AV specialists” will be offered by the Skills and Workforce Development Agency (SWDA) in collaboration with industry partners, MOT and the Land Transport Authority (LTA), it added.

The programme will equip drivers with industry-relevant technical and operational skills for roles in the AV sector, such as safety operators, remote operators and fleet management positions, while providing employers with up to 90% salary support during the reskilling period.

The new CCP for AV specialists, along with new pathways under the CCP for Public Transport Professionals for drivers seeking to move into other transport-related roles such as bus captains, will be launched in the third quarter of the year.

Meanwhile, eligible drivers who are not ready to commit to longer-term programmes like CCPs can receive S$20 per training hour when taking any of the around 2,000 SWDA-supported courses from January 2027, under a new three-year pilot training incentive scheme by MOT and LTA.

The incentive is capped at 80 hours during the pilot period, allowing drivers to receive up to S$1,600 to help offset costs such as vehicle rentals and lost income while attending training.

Drivers on the lookout for the manpower transition package can check for more information here or for more resources here .

Senior Minister of State for Transport and National Development Sun Xueling said during a motion on Singapore’s transport strategy on Tuesday (July 7), “We recognise that autonomy and AI, if not managed well, can bring disruption to existing jobs, industries and business models….The government will take a pro-active approach to help workers adapt, support job transitions, and equip Singaporeans with the skills and capabilities needed in the age of autonomy and AI.” / TISG

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