Foreign worker forged medical invoices over 57 occasions in 2 years; claims S$12K from Singapore company

SINGAPORE: A foreign worker who used forged medical invoices to obtain more than S$12,000 in healthcare reimbursements from his employer’s insurer has been sentenced to 20 weeks’ jail.

Indian national Bhutra Ravi, 51, submitted false medical claims on 57 occasions between March 2023 and August 2025 while working as a principal consultant at Temenos Singapore, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported the case (June 4).

Bhutra was covered under his company’s healthcare insurance policy with the American Insurance Association (AIA). The policy also allowed him to claim medical expenses incurred by his wife and children, provided the expenses were genuine and incurred during his employment.

Instead, prosecutors said he used software to alter existing medical invoices and create fake ones. He then submitted them to AIA for reimbursement, despite not having paid the medical fees listed on the documents. Over the two-year period, AIA paid out a total of S$12,349.88 into his bank account.

Fraud continued for more than two years

Court documents showed the claims involved amounts ranging from hundreds of dollars for services such as dental treatments and eye care.

And because the invoices appeared authentic, the false claims went undetected for more than two years. The scheme only unravelled around September 2025 when an AIA representative noticed unusual patterns in the documents and lodged a police report.

Prosecutors said Bhutra stopped making claims only after learning that the insurer had identified the suspicious invoices and reported the matter to the authorities. He later repaid the full amount to AIA.

Defence cited financial and family pressures

During mitigation, defence lawyer Tania Chin of Lighthouse Law argued for a jail term of no more than three months. She told the court that Bhutra had faced a series of personal and financial worries in recent years. These included salary reductions during the COVID-19 pandemic, concerns about job security, health issues and worries about his son’s future.

The lawyer also said Bhutra’s son, who was studying at Nanyang Technological University, was diagnosed with major depressive disorder in 2023. According to the defence, the combined pressure of these circumstances contributed to his decision to commit the offences.

The court also heard that Bhutra had admitted his wrongdoing to his company’s human resources department and line manager before police investigations began.

Small frauds are still frauds

While the amount involved was relatively modest compared with large corporate scams, the case underscores that repeated dishonesty can carry serious consequences.

Insurance systems rely heavily on genuine declarations and supporting documents. When that system is abused, costs ultimately affect employers, insurers and policyholders alike.

Bhutra was unemployed from December 2025 after being suspended from work. He pleaded guilty to one charge of cheating, with three other charges taken into consideration at sentencing.

The case shows how small claims, when repeated frequently enough, can add up to significant fraud. It also highlights the challenge insurers face in spotting documents that appear legitimate on the surface.

Financial stress and personal difficulties are real challenges, but falsifying documents rarely solves them. In most cases, it just creates a bigger problem waiting to be discovered.