Stories you might’ve missed, March 13

Ho Ching shares excerpt from controversial “anti-Christianity” book

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's wife Ho Ching is making waves online after she shared an excerpt from the controversial 1927 book 'Why I Am Not a Christian' by British philosopher Bertrand Russell, on Facebook this week. Dubbed an "anti-Christianity" book in some quarters, Russell's book critiques and challenges the fundamental beliefs and teachings of Christianity, raising serious questions about the existence of God, the validity of religious claims, and the morality of Christian teachings.

Tommy Koh speaks up for paralympian who was not allowed to bring guide dog into cafe

SINGAPORE: Ambassador-at-large Tommy Koh has publicly supported paralympic swimmer Sophie Soon, who posted a viral TikTok video on Wednesday (8 Mar) confronting Rocky Master employees at Hougang 1 Mall, who had prohibited her from dining inside the cafe with her guide dog.

The 25-year-old’s video shows a member of the Rocky Master staff discussing the issue with a supervisor over the phone. The staff eventually told the pair that they could dine at the restaurant but had to sit in the outdoor dining area with the dog.



Five SingPost staff suffer hand injuries after handling parcel that leaked corrosive fluid

SINGAPORE: Five men working at a SingPost logistics center have sought medical treatment after they handled a parcel that leaked corrosive fluid, this week. The incident occurred around 4.10pm on Tuesday (7 Mar) at the SingPost Regional eCommerce Logistics Hub at 37 Greenwich Drive. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel, who entered the center wearing personal protective equipment, removed a package that leaked an unknown liquid from the premises and handed the parcel over to the HAZMAT team.

Did Pritam Singh just hint at a comeback for Low Thia Khiang at East Coast GRC?

SINGAPORE: Is a comeback in the works for former Workers’ Party chief Low Thia Khiang? Mr Pritam Singh, his successor and the Leader of the Opposition, seemed to hint as much at a WP outreach at the Bedok Reservoir Market last weekend.

Talking to some diners about Mr Low, Mr Singh said, ”Not standby. Stand. East Coast! Fight!” as shown in a TikTok video from Sunday (Mar 12).



‘This has to be illegal’ — Vehicle making disturbing noises at 1am

SINGAPORE: An online user recently shared a video allegedly taken at one o'clock in the morning, which captured a vehicle causing a lot of sound disruption. Many netizens responded by saying that the writer could have called the police as such disturbance should be considered a public nuisance. An online user took to an online forum for all things Singapore on Friday (March 10) to share a complaint over a disruptive driver. Attached to the post was a 41-second video reportedly taken at one o'clock in the morning. The clip captured a car park where a vehicle was driving around, making disturbing noises. "This has to be illegal," the post read. "Turn up volume…(it's) currently one am on Friday."

