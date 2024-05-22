SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has expressed shock and sadness over the tragic incident aboard Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight SQ321, which resulted in the death of one passenger and left numerous others injured due to severe turbulence.

The flight, a Boeing 777-300ER carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members, encountered extreme turbulence over the Irrawaddy Basin at 37,000 feet, approximately 10 hours after departing from London. The aircraft reportedly plunged 6,000 feet in less than three minutes, leading the pilot to declare a medical emergency and divert to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

The turbulence claimed the life of 73-year-old British national Geoffrey Ralph Kitchen. According to Thai media reports, seven other passengers are critically injured. In a recent update, SIA stated that as of Tuesday evening, 18 individuals had been hospitalized, while another 12 were receiving treatment at various hospitals. The remaining passengers and crew were being examined and treated as necessary at the airport.

The affected passengers include nationals from Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Malaysia. Among those affected, there are 56 Australians, 47 Britons, 41 Singaporeans, and 16 Malaysians among the passengers.

In a statement late last night, newly-minted PM Lawrence Wong said his administration is working closely with the Thai administration. Mr Wong, who is less than a week into his post as Singapore’s fourth premier, also expressed his condolences to the loved ones of Mr Kitchen.

Interestingly, the PM’s response came appended to his Vesak Day wish to all Singaporeans. He wrote: “Wishing all Buddhists in Singapore a blessed Vesak Day tomorrow! May this day bring peace, kindness and compassion to one and all.

“Unfortunately we are marking Vesak Day this year with news of the incident on the SQ321 flight earlier today. We are all saddened and shocked by what happened. My deepest condolences to the family members and loved ones of the deceased.”

The PM said, “We are working closely with Thai authorities and doing everything we can to support the passengers and crew. We pray for their safe return and smooth recovery for those who are injured. We are still getting more information from Bangkok and will provide further updates in due course.”

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat were among the first to publicly respond to the incident, hours ahead of Mr Wong. President Tharman wrote on Facebook: “I am greatly saddened by the loss of a life caused by the severe turbulence on board the SQ321 flight from London earlier today, and the injuries caused to several others.

“My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. We must hope and pray that the passengers or crew members who were injured are able to recover smoothly.”

He added, “We do not have the details of those affected, but know that the government ministries and agencies, as well as SIA, are doing their utmost to support all those affected and working with the authorities in Bangkok, where the plane had been diverted to.”

Transport Minister Chee echoed the President’s sentiment, assuring on social media that his ministry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, Changi Airport officials and SIA staff are “providing support to the affected passengers and crew, and their families.”

Sharing that he is deeply saddened to learn of the incident, he added: “My deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.”

In its latest update, early this morning (22 May), SIA confirmed that 131 passengers and 12 crew members who were on board SQ321 arrived in Singapore via a relief flight around 5am Singapore Time. They were received upon their arrival at Singapore Changi Airport by Mr Goh Choon Phong, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Singapore Airlines.

Transportation to their homes or hotel accommodation has been arranged for passengers travelling to Singapore, while passengers with onward connections have been rebooked on alternative flights along with hotel accommodation or lounge access for them to rest until their next flight.

Another 79 passengers and six crew members from SQ321 remain in Bangkok, including those receiving medical care, as well as their family members and loved ones who were on the flight.

SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong said: “On behalf of Singapore Airlines, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased passenger. We also deeply apologise for the trauma experienced by all passengers and crew members on this flight. We are providing all possible assistance and support to them, along with their families and loved ones, during this difficult time. The well-being of our passengers and staff is our utmost priority.”

The national carrier said that it is fully cooperating with the relevant authorities in the investigation into this incident. A dedicated SIA team from Singapore is also in Bangkok to assist the local authorities.

Relatives seeking information are encouraged to contact the Singapore Airlines hotlines at +65 6542 3311 (Singapore), 1800-845-313 (Australia), and 080-0066-8194 (the United Kingdom).

TISG/