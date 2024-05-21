SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) reported today (21 May) that a flight from London to Singapore was forced to make an emergency landing in Bangkok on Monday (20 May) after encountering severe turbulence, resulting in one death and multiple injuries among passengers and crew.

Flight SQ321, a Boeing 777-300ER carrying 229 individuals, was en route from London Heathrow to Singapore when it was hit by severe turbulence.

The airline confirmed the incident in a statement, saying: “We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board.”

The national carrier added: “Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased

The aircraft diverted to Bangkok, where it landed safely at 3:45pm local time. Singapore Airlines is collaborating with Thai authorities to ensure medical assistance is provided to those injured.

A team from the airline is being sent to Bangkok to offer additional support to passengers and crew.

Singapore Airlines has emphasized its commitment to assisting all those affected by the incident. “Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft,” the statement said.

As investigations continue, further details regarding the circumstances leading to the turbulence and the specific injuries sustained by those on board are expected to emerge. The aviation community is closely monitoring the situation, with safety protocols and passenger well-being remaining paramount.