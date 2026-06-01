‘We pay you a lot’: Maid says employer refused to let her rest despite having a fever

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper has claimed that her employer refused to let her rest despite running a fever, with the employer allegedly reminding her, “We pay you money… a lot.”

In an anonymous post shared in the ‘SINGAPORE TRANSFER (No Fees/SD), DIRECT HIRE & NEW HELPER’ Facebook group, the helper explained that after finishing her daily household chores, she is usually still expected to spend the evening entertaining and playing with her employer’s child unless the child happens to fall asleep early.

However, after recently coming down with a fever, she decided to politely ask if she could turn in earlier for the night.

“I told my ma’am, ‘Can I get rest early today, after I finish my work, because I got fever,’” she wrote.

However, the request did not go down well.

Rather than telling her to rest, drink water, or take some medicine, the employer allegedly rejected the request outright and launched into a lecture about salary.

“She refused me and said a lot of things like, ‘We pay you money… a lot,’” the helper claimed.

Confused and upset, she turned to the online community to ask whether it was unreasonable to request a little rest while sick.

“When you’re sick, is it ok to ask for rest early after finishing all the work at night? How did your employer respond to you in case you’re in this situation?”

“Nothing is more important than your health.”

The post quickly sparked reactions from the online community.

One netizen bluntly wrote, “Don’t believe you. If you are sick, your boss would not want you to play with her kids. Unless she wants her kids to be sick too. Nonsense!”

The helper, however, stood by her story and suggested that her employer was more concerned about getting every last cent’s worth of labour out of the day.

“That’s my main reason. You don’t understand; she just doesn’t want to waste her money. She pays me; that’s why she didn’t want me to rest,” she replied.

She then added, “Besides, you’re right. I guess my boss didn’t recognise that a fever can [easily affect] others.”

Another helper chimed in to say the situation sounded painfully familiar.

“I’m also sick. I asked my boss if I could rest early while they went out for dinner today, but she said, ‘Iron clothes while you rest.’ I’m so sad.”

Meanwhile, one employer shared they would never expect a sick helper to continue working, especially around young children.

“Usually when my helper is unwell, I would give her off day so she can rest the whole day, and I will personally take leave to step in handling the house, cooking, and my toddler.”

Others encouraged the helper to seek help or report the matter if necessary.

One commenter wrote, “Report to MOM. Working while you are sick is strictly not allowed.”

Another added, “Call your agency. Don’t do housework if you are not feeling well, don’t care! [Nothing is] more important than your health.”

As stated by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), employers are responsible for safeguarding the health and well-being of their migrant domestic workers (MDWs).

They are required to provide rest days, medical care, and other essential support.

Read also: ‘Is this normal and okay?’: New maid shocked to find extra family members living in employer’s home