SINGAPORE: Photos allegedly of the chaos on board a Singapore Airlines flight that was forced to land in Bangkok due to severe turbulence are going viral online after it was revealed that the incident caused one death and numerous injuries.

The Boeing 777-300ER landed at Bangkok’s main international airport at 3:45 pm. Thai news sources have reported that around 30 people on board who were injured were brought to the hospital for medical attention.

Unverified photos are circulating online in the aftermath of the incident, including one that showed food and other items strewn pell-mell on the plane’s floor.

Other shots circulating on WhatsApp show the plane’s aisle and the injured crew on board the flight. One particularly disturbing image shows an SIA flight stewardess with blood coming out of her nose.

SIA has not acknowledged the images going viral online but said in a statement that it “offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.”

The Bangkok Post reported that around 30 people, out of the 211 passengers and 18 crew, had been injured on board the flight, although the final number of those hurt on board the plane has yet to be confirmed.

Over 10 ambulances arrived at the airport to bring the injured to Samitivej Hospital.

Yahoo! reported, citing data from Flightradar24, that the plane plunged 6,000 feet (1,830 meters) in less than three minutes. The data showed that the plane had been cruising at 37,000 feet but dropped suddenly to 31,000 feet in about three minutes.

Photos of ambulances on standby at the airport in Thailand were also shared on Tuesday afternoon.

Here's what Singapore Airlines has said so far: "Singapore Airlines flight #SQ321, operating from London (Heathrow) to Singapore on 20 May 2024, encountered severe turbulence en-route. The aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at 1545hrs local time on 21 May 2024. We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board. Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed. We will provide regular updates on our Facebook and X accounts."

