SINGAPORE: Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat, and former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s wife, Ho Ching, have all responded to the tragedy on board an SIA flight from London to Singapore that resulted in one death and numerous injuries, due to severe turbulence.

Flight SQ321, a Boeing 777-300ER carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members, is said to have plunged 6,000 feet (183 meters) in less than three minutes, according to data from Flightradar24.

The plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Bangkok where it landed safely at 3:45pm local time. SIA is working with Thai authorities to ensure medical assistance is provided to those injured.

Responding to the tragedy, President Tharman wrote on Facebook: “I am greatly saddened by the loss of a life caused by the severe turbulence on board the SQ321 flight from London earlier today, and the injuries caused to several others.

“My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. We must hope and pray that the passengers or crew members who were injured are able to recover smoothly.”

He added, “We do not have the details of those affected, but know that the government ministries and agencies, as well as SIA, are doing their utmost to support all those affected and working with the authorities in Bangkok, where the plane had been diverted to.”

Transport Minister Chee echoed the President’s sentiment, assuring on social media that his ministry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, Changi Airport officials and SIA staff are “providing support to the affected passengers and crew, and their families.”

Sharing that he is deeply saddened to learn of the incident, he added: “My deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.”

Now-Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s wife, Ho Ching, expressed her condolences as well as a word of advice to travelers on her own Facebook wall.

Sharing insight from her personal flying experiences, Mdm Ho noted that the severe turbulence could have been caused by the aircraft flying over the Andaman island chain, an area known for its often turbulent air conditions.

Mdm Ho advised travelers to always keep their seatbelts fastened, especially when flying over this stretch of the journey, and to avoid moving around or using the toilets during this time, as the turbulence can be quite severe.

She said, “I would typically belt up whether awake or asleep over this stretch of flight as the turbulence can be quite severe. Best not to be moving around or using the toilets over this stretch of island chain.”

She also speculated on the possibility of the aircraft encountering a “clear air pocket,” a pocket of air that can cause a sudden loss of lift and a drop in altitude before the plane regains stability.

Mdm Ho wrote: “Not sure what the exact cause of turbulence for the affected SQ flight – just wanted to share a reminder to always belt up when seated during any flight, and esp to belt up and avoid moving around when flying over the Andaman islands and sea.”

The incident has left the nation in shock, and the authorities are working closely with SIA to investigate the cause of the tragedy and ensure the wellbeing of all those affected. Singapore leaders have pledged their full support and condolences during this difficult time.

TISG/