The video is very well made compared to his previous battle against Joe Biden, a battle he lost on a slim margin. We can see headlines appearing among messages flashing across the screen saying “Trump wins!!” and “Economy booms!” Other headlines appear to be references to World War I and it ends with Make America Great Again.

Associated Press said the video has the word “Reich” which is often largely associated with Nazi Germany’s Third Reich, “though the references in the video Trump shared appear to be a reference to the formation of the modern pan-German nation, unifying smaller states into a single Reich, or empire, in 1871.”

With this campaign, Trump not only shows grit and the stamina to fight against what he calls an oppressive regime, but he is also saying his winning in November this year will be crucial for America.

In other well made propaganda videos, we hear the narrator speak of the future of America and how the opponents will try to build the American nation into something that does not exist and will tear it down again and again to break the people. A powerful message that will surely rock the political landscape, some are saying, as it asks whether the people know the answer to the defining questions that is affecting their lives.

While one video showed the word ‘Reich’, the word was deleted.

“This was not a campaign video, it was created by a random account online and reposted by a staffer who clearly did not see the word, while the President was in court,” Karoline Leavitt, the campaign press secretary, said in a statement, to explain the blunder.

Cover Photo: TruthSocial

