‘This has to be illegal’ — Vehicle making disturbing noises at 1am

An online user took to an online forum for all things Singapore on Friday (March 10) to share a complaint over a disruptive driver. Attached to the post was a 41-second video reportedly taken at one o’clock in the morning. The clip captured a car park where a vehicle was driving around, making disturbing noises. “This has to be illegal,” the post read. “Turn up volume…(it’s) currently one am on Friday.”

In response to the post, Singaporeans urged the netizen to call the police next time something similar happens.

“Please take a video with the license plate in view and submit it to the traffic police online portal,” said one commenter. “You will be asked to fill a form agreeing to be a witness, but usually the video itself is enough such that you do not need to do anything else. Speeding in a car park is dangerous with no care for innocent bystanders that may unwittingly be in harm’s way.”

“Might be some young punks driving illegally,” wrote another. “So instead of a noise complaint, inform the police that there might be some shady illegal racing, driving, or gathering.”

“How inconsiderate can they be…seriously,” wrote a third. Still, another said, “These people are just like their cars–good at making noise only with nothing to back it up.”

