SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media after being asked to pay $9.50 for one order of Nasi Padang rice from a food court in her neighbourhood when she is normally only charged S$7.

When asked why, she wrote that the staff told her that “the chicken drumstick is bigger than usual.”

Ms Jenny Lam wrote in a post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page published on Saturday (April 27) that she had bought two orders of Malay Nasi Padang from Fork&Spoon in Woodlands Mart.

“Usually bought this combination at $7 per packet, but today was charged at $9.50 for 1 packet. Way way ridiculous!” she added.

She claimed to have discovered that the price was higher than usual when she paid a fifty-dollar bill and only got S$39 in change, though in this case, the math is not really mathing.

Some commenters on the post wrote that Ms Lam may have meant to write S$31, as $9.50 per Nasi Padang packet would cost S$19 for two orders.

Ms Lam wrote that the woman attending to her whispered “really softly… $9.50” with her “eyes looking elsewhere.

She said the chicken drumstick is bigger than usual!

Is it just because I am Chinese???” added the post author, most likely in reference to the incident in 2019 where a passenger in a Go-Jek vehicle practically accused the driver of kidnapping her and holding her hostage.

The Independent Singapore has contacted Ms Jenny Lam and Koufu, which manages Fork & Spoon at Woodlands and Toa Payoh, for further comments or updates.

Some netizens commenting on Ms Lam’s post said that they’ve found prices at the coffee shop to be high, although some admitted that the food generally tastes good.

One chimed in to say that he has noticed that prices can fluctuate in this type of stall. Others said it is always better to ask for the price of a food item before ordering.

Some suggested chai peng or cai fan (economy rice) as less pricey options. /TISG

