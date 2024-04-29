;
Featured News In the Hood

$9.50 for Nasi Padang rice because ‘drumstick is bigger than usual’ — Customer says it’s ‘Way way ridiculous!’

ByAnna Maria Romero

April 29, 2024

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media after being asked to pay $9.50 for one order of Nasi Padang rice from a food court in her neighbourhood when she is normally only charged S$7.

When asked why, she wrote that the staff told her that “the chicken drumstick is bigger than usual.”

Ms Jenny Lam wrote in a post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page published on Saturday (April 27) that she had bought two orders of Malay Nasi Padang from Fork&Spoon in Woodlands Mart.

“Usually bought this combination at $7 per packet, but today was charged at $9.50 for 1 packet. Way way ridiculous!” she added.

She claimed to have discovered that the price was higher than usual when she paid a fifty-dollar bill and only got S$39 in change, though in this case, the math is not really mathing.

Some commenters on the post wrote that Ms Lam may have meant to write S$31, as $9.50 per Nasi Padang packet would cost S$19 for two orders.

See also  Customer: 'The amount of steamed chicken I paid for a bowl of $11 laksa. Pathetic lol'

Ms Lam wrote that the woman attending to her whispered “really softly… $9.50” with her “eyes looking elsewhere.

She said the chicken drumstick is bigger than usual!

Read also: $5.80 chicken drumstick rice but no drumstick; customer ‘shocked’

Is it just because I am Chinese???” added the post author, most likely in reference to the incident in 2019 where a passenger in a Go-Jek vehicle practically accused the driver of kidnapping her and holding her hostage.

Read: “Is it because I’m Chinese?” – Hilarious Go-Jek ‘hostage situation’ continues viral streak and spawns memes galore

The Independent Singapore has contacted Ms Jenny Lam and Koufu, which manages Fork & Spoon at Woodlands and Toa Payoh, for further comments or updates.

Some netizens commenting on Ms Lam’s post said that they’ve found prices at the coffee shop to be high, although some admitted that the food generally tastes good.

One chimed in to say that he has noticed that prices can fluctuate in this type of stall. Others said it is always better to ask for the price of a food item before ordering.

See also  Senior resident constantly spits and dumps water to the ground floor

Some suggested chai peng or cai fan (economy rice) as less pricey options. /TISG

Read also: “S$12.5 indomie and fried chicken is extremely overpriced” — Customer unhappy over “S$6.50 misleading price”

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

In the Hood

“I feel very upset” — Woman who was unwell sat in reserved seat on the MRT but says an “uncle filmed and yelled at her”

November 8, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Home News

Singtel declines to confirm whether Chinese hacker group was involved in June malware attack

November 8, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business & Economy Featured News

Singapore dollar, Malaysian ringgit, and Thai baht face sharp decline in Asia as US dollar surges after Trump’s presidential election victory

November 7, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Business

Singapore FinTech companies shift focus to hire business management roles as demand for tech experts declines

November 9, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Property

HDB reports S$6.775B deficit for FY2023, higher than FY2022

November 9, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Genting Singapore share price drop to two-year low after weak Q3 results

November 9, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

SIA reports 48.5% YoY drop in earnings to S$742 million due to weaker operating performance

November 9, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.