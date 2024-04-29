;
'Like a window to Malaysia' — Singaporeans are calling Valu$ stores in SG a 'godsend'

ByAnna Maria Romero

April 29, 2024

SINGAPORE: Noting the rise in living costs at present, one Reddit user penned an appreciation post for low-cost store Valu$ Shop, writing, “With all the inflation and current economy outlook, thankful for shops like this exist.”

Many commenters weighed in, agreeing with post author u/Newez, who put up a picture of a Valudollar shop on r/Singapore on Sunday, April 28.

With all the inflation and current economy outlook, thankful for shops like this exist
byu/Newez insingapore

Valu$ is a chain of dollar, variety, discount, convenience, and warehouse stores found all over the country. It offers local and imported products, often at reduced prices.

The stores carry signs that say “FIRE SALE!” And “EVERYTHING MUST GO!” much to the amusement of some of the commenters on the thread, who poked fun at these signs.

Nevertheless, everyone agreed that shopping at these stores often means smaller spending and, therefore, bigger savings.

One commenter called Valu$Shop “one of the top 10 best things that have happened to Singapore in the past decade” and added, “It’s like a window to Malaysia.”

WP's Abdul Shariff who was once a general worker & dispatch rider says, many older fellow worker's savings are 'insufficient to retire in a first world of high costs – and still rising'

Another Reddit user, however, disagreed with this, writing that these dollar stores are sometimes “actually even cheaper than Malaysia.”

For example, chocolates from the German brand Ritter Sport sell for S$2 at Valu$, but cost RM14 (S$3.98), or nearly twice the price in Malaysia.

“I always ask my family member who works in SG to grab those whenever they come back,” the commenter added.

Others praised Valu$ stores for carrying global brands such as Lay’s and Kettle chips, Snickers, Mars, Godiva, Kinder, Milka, Toblerone, Cadbury chocolate bars, Act 2 microwave butter popcorn, Ritz crackers, Post’s Banana Nut Crunch cereal, and so on, at better prices than other groceries.

When one quipped, “$1.20 for 3 packs of mee goreng just tastes better,” another replied, “Mee goreng, more like mee savemoney,” while someone else chimed in “Mee Murah (cheap).”

One wrote, “These stores are a godsend,” while others chimed in with appreciation for Venus stores. One commenter also said Venus stores’ sunscreen is S$15 less expensive than at Guardian and Watsons.

Singapore's elephant in the room

“Venus is (a) blessing, much cheap daily necessity. Glad there is one Venus nearby my place,” wrote another.

A commenter who used to work in parallel imports agreed that dollar stores give good value for money but warned others to “please pay attention to the expiration date for food items.

While sometimes the supply could be overstock from different markets, sometimes they are distress stocks which are close to expiry.” /TISG

$7.90 price gap between ABC Value Shop and FairPrice Supermarket's Kellog's Granola sparks online debate 

