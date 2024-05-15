SINGAPORE: Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has once again clinched the coveted title of the world’s leading young university, topping the Times Higher Education Young University Rankings for yet another year.

The latest Times Higher Education rankings reaffirm NTU’s dominance among universities with a school-age of 50 years or less. NTU stands as the sole representative from Singapore in this esteemed league of young academic institutions.

In a statement released by NTU, the university attributed its continued success to several key factors, such as its commitment to providing a superior teaching and research environment, its global outlook, industry engagement, and research output.

The top five universities that followed in NTU’s heels in the 2024 rankings comprised of three schools in France and two in Hong Kong.

The second to fifth spot were claimed by the Paris Sciences et Lettres – PSL Research University Paris, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, City University of Hong Kong, and Université Paris-Saclay, respectively.

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Sorbonne University in France, Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) in South Korea, and Maastricht University in the Netherlands rounded out the top ten leading young universities in the world.