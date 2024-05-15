;
Analysts express surprise at Gan Kim Yong’s DPM promotion

ByJewel Stolarchuk

May 15, 2024

SINGAPORE: Political analysts have expressed surprise at Gan Kim Yong’s recent promotion as Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) ahead of Lawrence Wong’s inauguration as Singapore’s fourth premier today (15 May).

Mr Gan stepped down from his post as chairman of the People’s Action Party (PAP) a year and a half ago, and political pundits told 8World this week that they took the move to mean that the Minister is taking a step back, possibly towards retirement.

Given this expectation, as well as his age, Mr Gan’s recent appointment as one of Mr Wong’s two DPMs, alongside Heng Swee Keat, was not on most people’s bingo cards for 2024.

Political observer Felix Tan told CNA, “Actually, I was quite surprised by the selection of Mr Gan. I have to admit that this must have been one of the best-kept secrets.”

“With his age, appointing Mr Gan Kim Yong is a surprise move,” said Assistant Professor Elvin Ong from the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Department of Political Science.

Experts, however, suggested that as the PAP gears up for the next election, the new prime minister would need trustworthy and experienced deputies to help deal with the challenges, and Mr Gan would fit the bill.

NUS Assistant Professor Elvin Ong told CNA: “Given that he is already 65, it suggests that Mr Lawrence Wong is prioritising experience more than fresh blood in the short term.”

Suggesting that the appointment points to an inclination towards continuity as opposed to change on the part of the incoming PM, NUS Associate Professor Bilveer Singh said:

“Political stability and continuity are Lawrence Wong’s key priorities, and he has maintained the bridge between the third and fourth-generation leaders.”

The original positions of most members remain unaltered in Mr Wong’s first cabinet reshuffle, and key third-generation leaders like K Shanmugam, who helms two major ministries, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and Mr Wong’s predecessor, Lee Hsien Loong, remain on the cabinet.

Dr Tan told CNA that Mr Wong seems to be “opting for a safe choice” and that “there’s really no necessity” to do shake up the cabinet, “especially if one were to expect an impending GE soon.”

Asst Prof Ong added, “All eyes will be on the new candidates that the PAP puts up for the upcoming elections and which MPs drop out.

Perhaps Mr Wong is waiting for a clear decisive signal from the electorate in the upcoming elections first before deciding on any major changes.”

