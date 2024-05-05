SINGAPORE: Torn between chasing his dreams and building a better life for his family, a man took to Reddit to ask his fellow Singaporeans for advice.

In his post on r/askSingapore, he asked, “High-paying job or dream job that pays half?”

He explained that the high-paying job pays between $200,000 and $300,000 annually, has amazing colleagues, and allows him to work flexible hours.

On the other hand, his dream job, which he’s been passionate about since childhood, starts with a salary of just $1,800 per month for the first nine months and then increases to $3,000 per month for the next 1.5 years.

Subsequently, it could yield a monthly salary of $7,000 to $10,000 after about 2–3 years, reaching a peak of $20,000 to $25,000 per month after 10–12 years.

He added, “Context: wife is newly pregnant, and BTO just came along. As a husband and future dad, I’m contemplating forgoing my lifelong dream for money to support my family.”

“Dreams don’t pay the bills. Money does”

Many Singaporean Redditors suggested that he choose the high-paying job as it would ensure his family’s financial stability.

One individual said, “Dreams don’t pay the bills. Money does. Moreover, if you make your job = dream, sooner or later you’ll become disillusioned and the job will corrupt your dream.”

Another commented, “Amazing colleagues and flexible work are all I need to make me stay. Also, with that kind of pay, it will keep me there without worrying of job hopping. Dream job can be a side hustle.”

Also, a few pointed out that there was no guarantee he could last long in his dream job, so choosing it is essentially risky.

Meanwhile, others also encouraged the man to take the chance and pursue his dreams. However, they suggested discussing this matter with his wife first.

One Redditor suggested, “Ask your wife if she is supportive of your low income for the first couple of years.

Make sure the both of you have enough savings and a backup plan to tide you through this period without significant hardship on your family, especially your impending bundle of joy (congrats by the way).”

Dreams are made to be chased while you’re still young. But please think through what your plan B is should it not work out eg. If you don’t manage to get through the training phase.”

