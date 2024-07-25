SINGAPORE: A clinical psychologist shared on social media her disappointment after spending nearly S$100,000 on her education, only to earn less than fresh graduates.

In an anonymous post on the NUSWhispers Facebook page, she explained that despite fiercely competing for a spot in one of the most coveted and competitive postgraduate programs at NUS and paying a hefty sum for her degree, she was dismayed to find herself with a salary that barely covers her living expenses.

The intense competition and significant financial investment were supposed to lead to a rewarding and stable career, but the reality turned out to be quite different for her.

“I ended up with a hospital salary barely enough to make ends meet and with a starting salary worse than fresh undergraduates (check out hiring ads for hospitals if you don’t believe),” she wrote.

She elaborated that the financial strain is not the only challenge in her profession. As a clinical psychologist, she deals with some of the most challenging mental health patients, and her work hours extend well beyond the typical 9 to 5 schedule.

Moreover, she said that although scholarships were available, they were only for a select few. There was also no “retention or payout plan” like those for teachers and nurses.

Despite the Singapore Psychological Society (SPS) being around for 45 years, the profession remains underregulated and unrecognized.

“We are often asked to provide interventions and solutions for burnout, when we are rapidly experiencing burnout ourselves. The irony,” she continued.

“In summary, this is a profession with one of the lowest ROI locally. Would not recommend it at all. You can’t survive purely on passion,” she expressed her disappointment.

“There are other places that pay you properly for the same work.”

In the comments section, one netizen advised the clinical psychologist to “be patient” and remain committed to her chosen path.

Although there were a lot of challenges during the early years of her profession, the netizen assured her that she’ll eventually get to a place where she can enjoy a more comfortable and prosperous life.

As more people seek help, including celebrities, the demand for her expertise will grow. Eventually, she could end up in a more rewarding and well-paying role as a psychologist, where her hard work will pay off.

Another netizen suggested leaving the hospital once she had acquired sufficient practical knowledge. She could then team up with a few other professionals and eventually start her own practice.

This way, she could benefit from the experience and connections made during her hospital work while creating a more independent and potentially lucrative career path in the future.

Meanwhile, others suggested she look into private institutions or consider job opportunities abroad. They noted that these options might provide better benefits and more generous compensation than she’s currently earning.

One netizen said, “Yes the salary is bad for the number of years spent doing it. Leave the country. There are other places that pay you properly for the same work.”

Some criticized her career choice, arguing that many people pursuing this profession either have scholarships or come from wealthy backgrounds.

One netizen commented, “I think you might be the crazy one. It is understood that you are not supposed to make money in this specific profession, whether rightfully or not. Why are you complaining about this now, so many years after the fact?”

Featured image by Depositphotos