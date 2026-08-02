S$1M refund to customers who felt “trapped” in rooms and “forced” to make unwanted purchases by beauty chain staff who used high-pressure sales tactics

Summary

DNA Brands will place up to S$1 million with an independent escrow agent to refund eligible customers after a CCS investigation found unfair sales practices.

Consumer Association of Singapore (CASE) received 53 complaints involving more than S$980,000 in disputed transactions between August 2024 and October 2025, with many complainants aged 60 and above.

Customers who purchased products or services at selected DNA Brands outlets in January 2023 may qualify for refunds if they experienced undue pressure during their purchases.

SINGAPORE: A beauty treatment shouldn’t end with customers feeling pressured into spending money they never planned to part with. Yet that was what some consumers experienced at DNA Brands’ outlets.

DNA Brands has agreed to provide up to S$1 million in refunds after a Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCS) investigation (July 30) found that some employees used coordinated, high-pressure sales tactics to push customers into buying products and packages they didn’t intend to purchase.

The refund fund will be placed with an independent escrow agent and administered by the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE).

Investigation found coordinated high-pressure sales tactics

DNA Brands runs beauty and wellness outlets across Singapore under the brands The Mineral Boutique, Beautique, SAE-REN, Jingran, Harmonix, Allura and Comfeet.

CCS said its investigation found that since 2023, one area manager and several employees had used deliberate and coordinated sales tactics to pressure customers into making purchases they hadn’t intended.

One tactic involved applying facial masks after treatments had already ended, leaving customers inside treatment rooms while staff continued their sales pitches until purchases were made.

Investigators also found that some employees asked customers how many credit cards they owned, claiming it was to check promotions. CCS said the information was instead used to assess how much each customer could afford to spend.

The pressure was even stronger for some elderly customers. CCS said certain staff checked customers’ Central Provident Fund (CPF) balances. In at least one case, a customer was pressured into using CPF savings to pay for beauty packages and products.

Some employees also helped customers change their CPF withdrawal limits before directing them to nearby banks or ATMs to withdraw cash. CCS described the tactics as deliberate and calculated.

Complaints involved almost S$1 million in disputed purchases

CASE received 53 complaints against DNA Brands between August 2024 and October 2025. The complaints involved more than S$980,000 in disputed transactions, CASE president Melvin Yong wrote in a Facebook post.

CASE had previously said about half the complaints involved customers who spent more than S$10,000. At least 40 per cent of complainants were aged 60 and above.

The complaints covered Beautique outlets in Ang Mo Kio, Orchard Plaza, The Centrepoint and Toa Payoh, as well as The Mineral Boutique outlets in NEX, Jewel and Wheelock Place.

CCS said, however, that its investigation found no evidence that the company’s directors personally directed or participated in the unfair practices.

After the investigation began, DNA Brands dismissed or suspended the staff involved and barred them from receiving sales commissions.

The company has also strengthened staff training, increased management oversight, introduced stronger compliance measures and committed to taking formal disciplinary action against similar misconduct in future.

All outlets linked to DNA Brands will also display a 14-day refund policy for customers. This policy is separate from the special refund scheme announced by CCS.

Eligible customers can claim refunds through CASE

DNA Brands will deposit up to S$1 million with an independent escrow agent to fund refunds for eligible customers.

People who bought products or services from specified DNA Brands outlets from January 2023 onwards and experienced undue pressure or aggravating circumstances during their purchases may qualify. Refund amounts will depend on the facts of each case.

CASE will administer the refund programme. Customers who believe they may qualify should prepare supporting documents, including receipts, bank or credit card statements and messages exchanged with staff, before submitting a claim.

Claims can be made through CASE’s hotline at 6277 5100 from Monday to Friday, between 9 am and 5 pm, or online through its complaints portal.

Full details of the refund scheme and eligibility criteria are available on the CSS website, which also includes an infographic explaining the claims process.

Successful claims will be paid through PayNow. Eligible customers can expect refunds from July 2027, with the entire claims process expected to take up to 12 months.

CCS warns businesses against unfair or high-pressure sales tactics

Alvin Koh, Chief Executive of CCS, said consumers should never feel trapped or pressured into spending money they never intended to spend, especially when retirement savings become part of the sales process.

Mr Koh added that CCS doesn’t intervene in every consumer dispute and instead prioritises cases involving wider consumer harm. Businesses that exploit consumers through pressure tactics should expect firm enforcement action, he said.

CCS said it will continue monitoring DNA Brands and won’t hesitate to take further enforcement action if new complaints or unfair trade practices emerge.

Buying a beauty package should always be a choice made freely, without pressure or intimidation. The refund scheme gives affected consumers a chance to recover their losses, while the case sends a strong message that businesses which rely on unfair or high-pressure sales tactics can face serious consequences.