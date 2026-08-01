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Relationships
1 min.Read

‘My first relationship ended’: Singaporean asks other men how they got over heartbreak

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: After his first relationship ended, a Singaporean turned to Reddit with a question for other men: How did you get over your first breakup?

He explained that the relationship didn’t end because of cheating or abuse, but because he didn’t know how to love better. Although he had tried going to the gym to cope, he admitted he still couldn’t stop thinking about what had happened.

“How did you guys handle it or get over it, especially when it’s your first relationship late into your life?” he asked.

Many men responded by sharing how they coped with their own first heartbreaks. One said he immersed himself in a new hobby to distract himself and channel his energy into something more productive.

Another encouraged him to find something worth living for and use the experience as motivation to become a better version of himself.

“Make them regret giving up on you,” the commenter wrote.

Others urged him to focus on self-improvement, adding that while healing takes time, the right person will eventually come along.

“Immerse yourself with friends. Best to have people around to talk to. Reconnect with old friends or go make new ones,” another advised.

One commenter also reminded him not to lose himself in the process.

“Just don’t lose yourself in the process. Sometimes you will feel like you lose a part of you, the memories you spent. Breaking up doesn’t mean these memories weren’t real, they are just a distant past of your memories. Learn to grieve, accept it and move on,” the commenter wrote.

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