SINGAPORE: Given that most people see their jobs as nothing more than a means of survival, an employee asked Singaporeans on social media, “Can you truly be passionate about your job?”

“Most of the time our job is just a source of income for us. I also heard of cases where people try to turn their passion into their job and things don’t go well. I have heard some people say to keep your hobby and job separate because once you turn your job into your hobby, there is an element of pressure and stress to it.”

“Your hobby is something you should enjoy, and turning it into a job may make you burn out. What’s your opinion?” the employee wrote on r/SingaporeRaw on Saturday (Feb 24).

“Yes, but it’s very rare. Like finding true love/soulmate.”

Most Singaporean Redditors in the comments section agreed that it was possible to be passionate about one’s work; these instances, however, are uncommon.

One Redditor likened this to relationships, writing: “Yes, but it’s very rare. Like finding true love/soulmate. It doesn’t happen to the average person, depends a lot on luck, and is heavily romanticized in books and movies.”

Many of them sadly admitted that they were no longer passionate about their job and merely viewed it as something that could finance their lifestyle and pay their bills.

“To me, a job is to help with my daily expenses and for my hobby. I may/may not like it, but I must not hate it,” another redditor added.

A few folks also mentioned how difficult it was to be enthusiastic about their profession these days because of the toxic people they worked with.

This factor, perhaps, was what changed the ‘dynamics of the culture,’ explained one Redditor.

“Well, it’s passion vs. income. Following your passion here usually means taking the path less traveled, which comes with very real risks.

More often than not, pursuing your passion comes with the caveat that you should be prepared to not live a rich life here. You can get by, but not thrive.

Unless, of course, you’re really passionate about tech, finance, banking, or whatever it is the government focuses on. Or you’re very passionate about money.”

Rather than passion, a few interjected that they focus more on the idea that ‘they’ve done a good job,’ the sense of accomplishment, and the notion that they have contributed to a company or society.

“Being forced to do meaningless things like paper pushing will definitely destroy motivation. I can do a job I don’t necessarily like if it does result in an overall improvement in society,” said another.

Why it’s okay not to be passionate about work

While passion has worked for some people, like Bill Gates, who fell in love with software development as a child, or Taylor Swift, who truly enjoys writing and composing music, Stanford psychologists say it’s also okay not to be passionate about work.

They found out that encouraging or forcing people to “find passion” can be more detrimental than beneficial since it reinforces the false belief that one can only be successful—and passionate about—in one endeavor.

As a result, an individual’s focus is severely restricted, causing them to avoid exploring other passions or interests. Researchers call this having a “fixed mindset.”

Furthermore, sociologist Erin A. Cech said that passion is more than just “finding fulfillment at work” and carries a heavy burden of expectation that a worker will go above and beyond to complete a task, which can result in exploitation in the workplace.

Nonetheless, if maintained at a healthy level and an individual recognizes the boundaries in his or her work, passion is an extremely useful tool for career advancement, as it allows them to remain focused and determined.

Featured image by Depositphotos