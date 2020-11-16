‘Dream jobs’ on Orchard Road for S$2

Home News In the Hood 'Dream jobs' on for S$2

Singapore – A group of people were spotted “buying dreams” at by asking passersby to write them down and paying volunteers S$2 for it.

On Monday (Nov 16), Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded a reader’s contribution of the incident. “I saw a group of people shouting karang guni and buying dreams at Orchard Road today as well as a lorry with funny poster tied to it horning non-stop,” read the post.

The contributor was asked to write down his on a piece of paper. Afterwards, the group gave him S$2 for joining.

“Anyone else wants free S$2, just go to Orchard and tell them your dream job,” added the contributor.

The post included photos of the scene. One guy could be seen holding a poster which says, “Mood: Going to work to build someone else’s dream.”

Photo: FB screengrab/

Two posters hanging on the lorry shared the messages, “You work to live, I live to work” and “Wah, my passion need your approval meh?”

Photo: FB screengrab/All Singapore Stuff

Photo: FB screengrab/All Singapore Stuff

In response to the post, members from the online community expressed their varying opinions on the group’s endeavour. A few questioned if people were allowed to do activities like canvassing in public, given Singapore was still in phase 2 of exiting the Circuit Breaker period.

Others admitted that there was no such thing as a dream job. “There is nothing called a dream job,” commented Facebook user Choong Chiong Siong. “It is what kind of job you are good at, willing to work hard for and learn; not a dream and don’t do.”

For those who are planning on engaging in such initiatives, members of the public advised them to be cautious. “Hello, don’t be stupid and kena trap,” said an individual. “They paid you free S$2, later you get caught and summon will be worse. Think twice before you do. Be smart,” advised the netizen.

Still, some agreed that “Singapore needed more of these kinds of awareness.” The netizens called the group brave for speaking up about this particular topic.

