Five SingPost staff suffer hand injuries after handling parcel that leaked corrosive fluid

SINGAPORE: Five men working at a SingPost logistics center have sought medical treatment after they handled a parcel that leaked corrosive fluid, this week.

The incident occurred around 4.10pm on Tuesday (7 Mar) at the SingPost Regional eCommerce Logistics Hub at 37 Greenwich Drive. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel, who entered the center wearing personal protective equipment, removed a package that leaked an unknown liquid from the premises and handed the parcel over to the HAZMAT team.

Tests by the HAZMAT team showed that the liquid was a corrosive substance. The sealed package was then handed over to the police.

SCDF has since said that four employees who had handled the parcels had their hands irritated and went to a nearby polyclinic to seek treatment on their own before it arrived at the scene. These four employees, who are between the ages of 17 and 27, suffered minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital.

A fifth employee, a 40-year-old man, was sent to the hospital conscious.

The Singapore Police Force has said that a 43-year-old man is currently assisting officers. Investigations are ongoing.

