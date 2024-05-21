;
Entertainment

Park Se Wan and Kim Dong Wook’s “Seoul Busters” new comedy crime drama cast and schedule confirmed

ByLydia Koh

May 21, 2024

The official broadcast information for Kim Dong Wook and Park Se Wan’s upcoming comedy-crime series “Seoul Busters” has been revealed!

On May 21, Disney+ unveiled the broadcast schedule for “Seoul Busters” and released a group photo featuring the main cast: Kim Dong Wook, Park Se Wan, Park Ji Hwan, Seo Hyun Woo, and Lee Seung Woo.

Photo: Instagram/Park Se Wan

Comedy crime drama

“Seoul Busters” is a fresh comedy crime drama that depicts the journey of the country’s least successful violent crimes unit as it transforms into the top team under the leadership of a highly skilled new team leader.

The drama is penned by acclaimed screenwriters Lee Young Chul, known for the “High Kick” series and “The Best Hit,” and Lee Kwang Jae of “Potato Star 2013QR3.”

Kim Dong Wook stars as Dongbang Yoo Bin, the chief of the Songwon Police Station’s Homicide Squad Unit 2. Yoo Bin is not only handsome and intelligent but also athletically gifted.

He turned down a permanent appointment at a prominent foreign university in favour of returning to Korea to head the Homicide Squad Unit 2 of Songwon Police Station, which had the lowest arrest rate in the country at the time.

Gentle demeanour

Park Se Wan plays Seo Min Seo, who wields significant power within the Songwon Police Station’s Homicide Squad Unit 2 despite her gentle demeanour.

Park Ji Hwan, known for his role in “The Roundup” series, plays Moo Joong Ryeok, a seasoned detective and former national boxing team member with a tough exterior and surprising charm.

Seo Hyun Woo portrays detective Jung Jung Hwan, a former national shooting team member who once aspired to win multiple Olympic titles but now focuses on earning a promotion to support his family.

Positive attitude and passion

Newcomer Lee Seung Woo plays Jang Tan Sik, the youngest detective in Dongbang Yoo Bin’s squad. Though clumsy at his job, his positive attitude and passion compensate for his mistakes.

Originally planned to air on SBS, “Seoul Busters” will premiere on Disney+ in September.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

ENHYPEN commemorates their 4th year with outstanding accomplishments and expansion

November 30, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Hwasa faces extreme guilt and anger after losing all her thigh fat from taking medication

November 30, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

The supporting cast of Lee Jong Suk and Moon Ga Young’s new legal office drama is revealed

November 28, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Lifestyle

“Since my internship, I barely got energy to study” — Intern wonders how working S’poreans can still be energetic even after work

December 1, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Featured News Lifestyle

SG worker says people in their 50s are hard to work with because they’re “full of ego, lack respect, instructive, and have mood swings”

December 1, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Lifestyle

Singapore & Malaysia going cashless, with e-wallets being the favourite way to pay for Malaysians

December 1, 2024 Mary Alavanza
In the Hood

Netizens call out MRT passenger for posting “discriminatory” photo of another passenger sleeping on train

December 1, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.