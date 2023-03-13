‘I queued 2hrs to reach 1km near SG custom’ — Netizen shares stressful experience stuck in traffic

SINGAPORE: An online user recently shared her stressful experience in traffic, which forced her to queue for two hours allegedly only to move one kilometre closer to Singapore Customs. In response to the post, many other Singaporeans shared their thoughts on the matter, with many echoing her exasperation.

The online user took to an online group that tracks various complaints in Singapore on Saturday (March 11). “I have queued two hours,” the post read. Attached was a disheartening photo capturing the bumper-to-bumper situation on the road. However, what was more concerning was the amount of tie the woman claimed to have been waiting just to move such a small distance.

Two hours… “to reach one kilometer (closer to) Singapore custom,” the woman wrote. “These cars just came and caused issues at the motorbike lane.” The online user then added a comment that called out the Singaporean government.

“Singapore government not doing anything!” the post read. “Take road tax and coe very fast.”

In response to the post, a handful of Singaporeans took to the comments section to share the writer’s sentiments. “Expect six hours. Good luck” wrote one. Another said, “I don’t believe it. This is first-world Singapore.”

Still, another stated, “Useless LTA and custom.”

“When you are leaving to spend money in another country…do not expect anyone to expedite your exit,” wrote a fourth.

However, one of the users pointed out that such an occurrence is “a norm,” saying “Happy school holiday.”

The comments have been turned off for this specific post. However, it has gotten over 25 shares.

