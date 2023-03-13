Car caught on cam ‘intentionally’ sideswiping a motorbike

SINGAPORE: A video of a car appearing to intentionally sideswipe a motorbike has gone viral, getting shared more than 1,500 times since it was posted online on Sunday (Mar 12).

“SLG2711P just because you are not happy getting rev from the rider, you intentionally side swipe them. Your action could have kill the rider and his pillion. Simply drove off after,” wrote Facebook user Kayden Tan on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page.

In the video, the car seemed to want to make a right turn but needed to wait as the motorbike passed.

The biker drove on, and according to the video the bike driver said he was told later that the car driver had been “rafting and horning.”

He then went on, writing that he “usually” goes on the slope, which only has a single lane, “with caution.”

And then 29 seconds into the video, the car hits the motorbike with enough force to jolt the bike, but, thankfully not strong enough to unseat the driver.

The car then speeds away, as the motorbike driver honks his horn in its wake.

The biker wrote that he had a pillion rider as well.

“You could have potentially killed her.”

He decided not to give chase to the driver as it could endanger their lives even more, but called the police after the incident.

Fortunately, they only sustained bruises on their knees.

The biker added that he believes the incident had been deliberate and that the car driver thought he would not get caught.

He also urged other bike riders to be careful of the driver.

Netizens urged the biker to make the driver “famous” by reporting it.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Mr Tan for comment.

