SINGAPORE: At the centennial celebration of the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) on May 4 (Saturday), Mr Neil Parekh, the organization’s chairman, expressed confidence that under the incoming Prime Minister, relations between Singapore and India will continue to do well.

“As Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong prepares to hand over leadership to his successor, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, we are confident that the ties between Singapore and India will continue to flourish,” Mr Neil Parekh said.

“This is all the more so since DPM Lawrence Wong co-chaired the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable, which has set the stage and the tone for long-term ties between our two countries.”

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam graced the gala dinner, giving a speech to mark the occasion.

Mrs Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung, Minister of State Associate Professor Faishal Ibrahim, Senior Parliamentary Secretary Eric Chua, and the Board of Directors of SICCI were also present.

Around 700 business and community leaders attended the centenary.

“An important aspect of the work of the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is to help Singapore businesses and fellow trade associations and chambers of commerce to deepen their ties with India, ever since the ‘India fever’ caught on during the tenure of then Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong,” noted Mr Parekh.

In his speech, he also mentioned that the organization has strengthened ties with leading business associations in India, such as the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), and the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Mr Parekh, a partner at Tikehau Capital, was also selected as a Nominated Member of Parliament in Singapore in July 2023 and served as a director at Elevandi, a non-profit organisation set up by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

He is also a member of the Governing Council of the Singapore Business Federation and the Singapore Institute of Directors.

In his speech as guest of honour at the centenary, President Tharman commended SICCI’s past and present leaders for their contributions to Singapore’s development.

“I am also encouraged by SICCI’s efforts to work with its members to groom the next generation of business leaders,” he said before reminding the members of the organization to “Never forget though that your ultimate responsibility is to the Singapore community.” /TISG

