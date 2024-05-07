;
Realtor shocked at ‘horrible’ state left by student tenants of condo unit in West Coast

ByAnna Maria Romero

May 7, 2024

SINGAPORE: Being a property agent can be a profitable job if you’re successful, but it’s also a role that comes with much stress, especially when renters are messy and undisciplined.

In a recent video on TikTok, one agent despairs over the state that some students left a condo unit on the West Coast.

“How can people live in this kind of condition?” asked realtor Eric Yeo. In his May 1 video, he took everyone on a tour of the condo unit and lamented its messy state. The video has since been viewed over 287,000 times and received over a thousand comments.

He conducted the “tour” of the Parc Riviera condo on the tenants’ checkout day, characterising the state of the unit as “horrible” after the group of students who had rented it left it.

“I think it’s going to be a tough time to pass it over to the next tenant,” he said.

Mr Yeo first showed the living room, asking what he was supposed to do with all the items left behind.

“All these are personal belongings,” he noted, wondering if he was supposed to throw everything away. The items include bags, a mattress topper, pillows, and other household items.

From there, he went to “our favourite place, the kitchen,” where food packets were strewn about and a very dirty-looking sink with utensils in disorder.

After asking how people could live like this, he opened the freezer, which contained several tubs of ice cream, among other food items. The fridge was similarly not cleared of food.

He said again, “Still don’t understand how can people live in this kind of condition. Seriously when (I) hand over to you it was in a tiptop condition, and now you torture me in this kind of manner.”

Mr Yeo then panned to a cabinet in one of the rooms, where there was a pair of white underwear still hanging in the closet. There were also bags hanging from the back of a door, as well as a broken light fixture in the bathroom, which had not been reported. The toilet was also filthy.

Slightly mollified, he noted that the master bedroom had been left in “decent” condition.

“Next time around, if any of the students are going to rent a unit, I will definitely charge more security deposit than the usual rate,” he said irately. /TISG

