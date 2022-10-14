Landlord’s friend appeals for help in finding tenant who trashed flat and left behind ‘inflatable’ girlfriend; shares his photo & video of the mess he made

- Advertisement -

“Excuse me, does anyone here know him?” wrote Facebook user EeTheng Chen in a now-viral post on Oct 8.

“If you know him, please tell him to deal with the rubbish he left behind!” she continued in Chinese, posting a screenshot of the ID of the former tenant of the Selangor flat belonging to one of her friends.

She also posted a video of the mess he left behind, and a photo of one of those items—which happened to be a sex doll.

The tenant, Li Ao Chen, had signed a one-year lease that began in December 2021.

However, three months ago, the tenant started to default on rent payments as well as utility bills, despite being reminded several times.

After a while, he could no longer be found.

“In August, a warning letter was issued and he chose to ignore it,” she wrote, adding that his phone number can no longer be reached.

When she went over to the flat to ask for an explanation in person, she was shocked at what she saw.

“The moment I opened the door, I was about to faint!” wrote Ms Chen. “A good place was ruined like this. “

She added that the whole apartment was covered in filth, with trash piled up on the dust-covered floor.

It seemed that the place had been empty for some time.

Moreover, “he also had a cat, his cat scratched the sofa, and he poured all the cat litter into the yard’s water outlet to block the hole!”

Apartment’s furnishings, appliances and beds, which had been in good condition, now needed to be replaced because they were damaged by the tenant.

And as icing on a very terrible cake, she wrote “I don’t know what kind of fetish he has, but he cruelly left his ‘girlfriend’ on the bed. I’d like to ask, how should I deal with this? Can I sell it?”

She ended her post warning others not to rent their places to the man. /TISG

