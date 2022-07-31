Home News After all the rubbish, creatures come to my house like a hotel:...

After all the rubbish, creatures come to my house like a hotel: resident complains of dirty and smelly rubbish area at Jurong East

Photo: Fb screengrab/Complaint Singapore

"all the creatures come to stay at my house like their hotel,” said a concerned netizen, noting that ants, lizards, cockroaches, mosquitos and centipedes would occupy the rubbish area.

By Hana O
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

Despite two warnings from the National Environment Agency (NEA), a shop at Jurong East continues to throw rubbish at the wrong places, resulting in a dirty and smelly disposal area.

“After that, all the creatures come to stay at my house like their hotel,” said a concerned netizen, noting that ants, lizards, cockroaches, mosquitos and centipedes would occupy the rubbish area.

Photo: Fb screengrab/Complaint Singapore

Facebook page Complaint Singapore member Eric Yoong posted photos of the trash area situation at 217A Jurong East St 21, which appear to have been taken on multiple occasions.

Styrofoam boxes are discarded haphazardly while bits and pieces of trash or cigarette butts are strewn across the floor. The green rubbish bin was also full in several photos.

Photo: Fb screengrab/Complaint Singapore

Photo: Fb screengrab/Complaint Singapore

Members from the online community said that imposing a fine is the only effective solution to addressing such problems.

A netizen suggested providing more rubbish bins for the shop. “Inform the shop don’t throw there den throw where?”

However, the original poster said that the shop had two big bins “but still like to throw on the floor.”

Facebook user Yeo Mark also urged the original poster not to stop following up with authorities. “Press hard on NEA, email to them, CC to your MP; they really need a good push on this. You will be surprised to see how effective it is.”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to NEA for a statement and will update the article accordingly./TISG

Town Council on leave? Pile of trash blocks hallway in Yishun

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Aug 1

Jaguar driver allegedly steals parking lot at Bukit Timah, 2 cars block busy road   It was Jaguar versus Honda in a fight for a parking slot, resulting in traffic buildup as the two drivers refused to let the parking space...
Read more
Home News

Netizens poke fun at Red Berets marching out of sync at NDP rehearsal

Stuff happens, and people make mistakes—even those who are trained to function like well-oiled machines. At least, this was the perspective many netizens took after...
Read more
Home News

Catholic Church says it respects the dignity of LGBTQ people but reiterates its stand on what marriage & family units should comprise of

The Catholic Church in Singapore has weighed in on the possible repeal of the law criminalizing gay sex—Section 377A of the Penal Code—underlining that...
Read more
Home News

WP holds first Hammer outreach since COVID, with lead article explaining why GST hike is ‘unnecessary & unhelpful’

On Sunday (Jul 31), the Workers’ Party held its first Hammer outreach, distributing its newsletter for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic struck. The...
Read more
COVID 19

Singapore, Japan & South Korea habitual mask-wearing is the ‘cultural difference’ helping keep OMICRON deaths low

Epidemiologists and medical specialists have noted that in spite of a high presence of the circulating virus, countries, where mask-wearing is widely accepted, have...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Aug 1

Jaguar driver allegedly steals parking lot at Bukit Timah, 2 cars block busy road   It was Jaguar versus Honda in...
Read more
Home News

Netizens poke fun at Red Berets marching out of sync at NDP rehearsal

Stuff happens, and people make mistakes—even those who are trained to function like well-oiled machines. At least, this was the...
Read more
Home News

Catholic Church says it respects the dignity of LGBTQ people but reiterates its stand on what marriage & family units should comprise of

The Catholic Church in Singapore has weighed in on the possible repeal of the law criminalizing gay sex—Section 377A...
Read more
Home News

WP holds first Hammer outreach since COVID, with lead article explaining why GST hike is ‘unnecessary & unhelpful’

On Sunday (Jul 31), the Workers’ Party held its first Hammer outreach, distributing its newsletter for the first time...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore