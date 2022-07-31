After all the rubbish, creatures come to my house like a hotel: resident complains of dirty and smelly rubbish area at Jurong East

- Advertisement -

Despite two warnings from the National Environment Agency (NEA), a shop at Jurong East continues to throw rubbish at the wrong places, resulting in a dirty and smelly disposal area.

“After that, all the creatures come to stay at my house like their hotel,” said a concerned netizen, noting that ants, lizards, cockroaches, mosquitos and centipedes would occupy the rubbish area.

Facebook page Complaint Singapore member Eric Yoong posted photos of the trash area situation at 217A Jurong East St 21, which appear to have been taken on multiple occasions.

Styrofoam boxes are discarded haphazardly while bits and pieces of trash or cigarette butts are strewn across the floor. The green rubbish bin was also full in several photos.

Members from the online community said that imposing a fine is the only effective solution to addressing such problems.

A netizen suggested providing more rubbish bins for the shop. “Inform the shop don’t throw there den throw where?”

However, the original poster said that the shop had two big bins “but still like to throw on the floor.”

Facebook user Yeo Mark also urged the original poster not to stop following up with authorities. “Press hard on NEA, email to them, CC to your MP; they really need a good push on this. You will be surprised to see how effective it is.”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to NEA for a statement and will update the article accordingly./TISG

