Chinatown hawker centre’s tray return overflowing, tables not cleared, netizens blame Amy Khor & Grace Fu

Not only was the non-halal tray return point full, but another trolley beside it was also filled up with plates and leftover food. Since both the tray return point and the trolley were full but uncleared, people had resorted to leaving their trays, used plates, cutlery, and trash on a table nearby as well.

By Obbana Rajah
The tray return station of yet another hawker centre was seen filled to the brim, with the excess of plates, utensils, leftovers, and trash seen spilling over onto a table nearby.

In a photo shared on Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Thursday (Mar 24) at 10:52 am, the tray return station was already seen to be full despite it not even being lunch hour yet.

Not only was the non-halal tray return point full, but another trolley beside it was also filled up with plates and leftover food. Since both the tray return point and the trolley were full but uncleared, people had resorted to leaving their trays, used plates, cutlery, and trash on a table nearby as well.

Within a few hours of posting, the photo garnered over 200 reactions and more than 100 comments, with netizens calling out Senior Minister of State at the Ministries of Transport and Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor and Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.

In another incident, photos of an overflowing tray return station were circulated online by netizens, along with photos of uncleared plates and crockery left on tables as a result.

A netizen who went by the name Bob Sim, shared the photos on the Voice Your Grievances Facebook group on Thursday (Feb 3), asked: “amy, amy, where are you thou?”

Tray return station overflowing with cutlery, utensils, leftovers, & trash at Jurong Point, Netizen share photos

