SOUTH KOREA: In the wake of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s surprising declaration of martial law on December 3, several South Korean celebrities, including K-pop idols, have begun to publicly express — or at least allude to — their stance on the ongoing political crisis.

For years, political expression has been a sensitive topic for K-pop stars, whose opinions are often tightly regulated by their agencies.

However, with the rise of social media and K-pop’s global influence, the question is becoming increasingly relevant – Should K-pop idols be restricted from speaking out on politics and societal issues?

In an Inquirer article, Trot singer Lim Young-woong, not typically categorized as a K-pop idol, found himself embroiled in controversy after an alleged exchange with a social media user about the impeachment of President Yoon.

Lim, who posted a celebratory picture of his dog’s birthday on the same day the National Assembly voted on the impeachment motion, was criticized by a netizen for being “insensitive” during a national crisis.

In response, Lim reportedly quipped, “Am I a politician? Why should I speak up?” His agency, however, was unable to confirm whether the comment came from him.

Meanwhile, K-pop singer Lee Chae-yeon, a former member of the popular girl group IZ*ONE, took a more direct approach to voicing her opinion.

Lee engaged in a conversation about anti-Yoon protests in Seoul on a fan communication platform, challenging the idea that idols should remain apolitical.

“Not in a position to talk about politics? Then what exactly is the ‘right’ position to talk about it?” she asked. “As a citizen and a member of society, I’ll decide for myself when and what to speak up about. I’m using my voice because I’m an entertainer.”

In a similar vein, Cha Eun-woo of the boy band Astro faced online backlash after posting photos from a recent fashion shoot on social media over the weekend.

Some netizens criticized him for being tone-deaf amidst the country’s political turmoil, with comments such as, “Is this appropriate given the current state of the country?” and “Be more aware; don’t you watch the news?”

Others, however, defended Cha, arguing that sharing personal content is a personal choice and the criticism was unfair.

Industry insiders warn that engaging in political discourse can be a risky move for K-pop idols, with many choosing to remain apolitical for safety reasons.

A source from a K-pop agency, who spoke anonymously, explained, “When artists discuss political or national issues, they should be aware that their business relies heavily on fan engagement. They don’t necessarily need to publicly declare a political stance.”

Stephanie Choi, a postdoctoral researcher at the State University of New York at Buffalo, agreed, pointing out that K-pop singers often stand to lose more than gain from taking political positions.

“Fans support celebrities based on shared political views, and remaining silent can also be interpreted as a political statement,” Choi said. “Celebrities are constantly under scrutiny for their political beliefs.”

Choi also highlighted the unique challenges K-pop stars face compared to their American counterparts, noting that the South Korean market is relatively small in comparison to the global reach of the U.S. music industry.

“This limits the freedom Korean celebrities have to align with a particular political ideology while maintaining a broad, global fanbase,” she said. “Remaining apolitical is often the safer option.”

As K-pop continues to grow in global popularity, the debate over whether idols should speak out on political and social issues is likely to intensify.

With fans increasingly expecting celebrities to reflect their values, K-pop stars may find themselves balancing the personal with the professional in ways that could shape the future of the industry.