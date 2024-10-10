INDONESIA: Amidst a whirlwind of online scrutiny, Indonesian celebrity Raffi Ahmad has been catapulted into the spotlight once again, this time for his recent appointment as the deputy chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN).

The 37-year-old actor, presenter, and entrepreneur, known for his extensive social media following, has been thrust into the public eye following a controversial honorary doctorate from a Bangkok-based institute.

Mr Raffi’s new role was announced at a prestigious event at KADIN Tower in Jakarta on Oct 7 by KADIN Chairman Anindya Bakrie.

Mr Anindya highlighted Mr Raffi’s impressive public profile, noting his staggering 76 million followers on Instagram, which is a significant factor in his appointment.

As the new deputy chairman, Mr Raffi is expected to collaborate closely with the Department of Tourism and Creative Economy (Baparekraf), a sector he believes is brimming with potential.

According to local news platform Kompas.com, Mr Raffi expressed his eagerness to work alongside the government in his new capacity at KADIN, leveraging his diverse business ventures in the entertainment, culinary, and property industries.

Despite the excitement surrounding his new role, Mr Raffi’s appointment has sparked a flurry of online debate, with many questioning the legitimacy of his honorary doctorate.

Critics have raised eyebrows over the credentials of the Bangkok-based institute, casting a shadow over his qualifications for the high-profile position.

As Mr Raffi steps into his new role, the eyes of the nation are upon him, eager to see how he will navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in his tenure as KADIN’s deputy chairman.

Implications

With over 76 million followers on Instagram, that would mean increased visibility and engagement for KADIN, according to The Jakarta Post.

This could potentially enhance KADIN’s outreach to a broader audience, including younger entrepreneurs and small business owners who might not have been as engaged with traditional business organizations.

Likewise, Mr Raffi has expressed his interest in working closely with the Department of Tourism and Creative Economy (Baparekraf), a sector he sees as having a lot of potential.

This focus could lead to innovative strategies and policies that leverage the creative economy to drive tourism growth and development, potentially benefiting these sectors’ businesses.

Celebrity to a politician?

Appointing a celebrity with a controversial educational background to a political position can have several potential long-term effects on the political landscape and public perception.

According to research in a Social Science Journal published online by Taylor & Francis, such appointments can undermine the principle of meritocracy in politics, where qualifications and expertise are prioritized over personal fame or popularity.

This can lead to a system where political appointments are more about image and popularity than competence and qualifications, potentially affecting the quality of governance and policy-making.

It can also erode public trust. When political positions are filled based on celebrity status rather than qualifications, it can erode public trust in the political system.

Citizens may perceive that the system is more about personal gain and less about serving the public interest, which can lead to apathy or disengagement from political processes.

A 2024 article published by The International Journal of Media and Culture discussed the influence of celebrity culture on politics.

It stated that this scenario could further integrate celebrity culture into the political sphere, potentially leading to political decisions being influenced more by public perception and media attention than by rational policy analysis.

This can result in policies that are more about maintaining popularity than addressing societal needs.

Further, appointing celebrities, especially those with controversial backgrounds, can exacerbate political polarization.

Their presence in political roles can be used to rally support from their fan base but may also alienate those who are critical of their qualifications or past actions, deepening divides within the political spectrum.

Impact on future appointments

Such appointments like that of Raffi Ahmad can set a precedent for future political appointments, where the criteria for selection may increasingly prioritize fame and popularity over qualifications and experience.

This could lead to a continuous cycle of political appointments based on superficial criteria rather than substantive qualifications.