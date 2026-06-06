‘Why do the good things only come after I leave?’ Singaporeans share their most ironic timing stories

SINGAPORE: There are times when life has its own ironic moments, especially when the one good thing happens when one least expects it. On Reddit, a curious netizen wondered if there were times when a ‘beneficial change’ happened right after they left a specific situation, whether it was in school or in the workplace.

Many netizens have reflected on the question and shared their own experiences in the comments section. One shared that all of the toxic people left or were asked to leave in his/her previous company after he/she had resigned.

“I was supposed to get a huge promotion and land a big role,” the netizen remarked.

“Left my company and they had layoffs a month later (with severance),” another netizen added. One remarked that his/her toxic manager, who made him/her quit, ended up resigning as well a few months later.

In relation to promotion, one more netizen commented that the promotion period for his/her company happened when he/she went overseas for holidays.

Another netizen stated that every time he/she joins a long queue, there would be no one behind him/her even after 15 minutes of waiting.

For some, it is when an MRT station opened right next to their house after they bought a car. Others also shared that their schools started renovating and upgrading their facilities right after they graduated.

In our lives, many people find it unfair sometimes, but it is better to remember that others are also experiencing such ironic incidents as well. Instead of focusing on what has happened, we all look forward to what’s ahead, and open our doors to better opportunities, even when we sometimes miss out on the good for a while.

Other related news

In other career-related news, a Singaporean worker recently shared her dilemma about whether to stay in a job where she has spent six years building experience or take a chance on a completely different industry.

“I’m unsure whether I should stay in my current job and industry, where I already have six years of solid experience, or try a new industry instead,” she declared.

Read more about the story here.