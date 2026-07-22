Commuter questions why people still eat and drink in MRTs even if it is prohibited, netizens share their thoughts

SINGAPORE: A commuter voiced a concern on social media about people still eating and drinking inside the trains even if they know that it is prohibited to do so. On Facebook, the commuter shared a photo of a teenage boy drinking while sitting inside the MRT on the East-West Line. The commuter covered the face of the teenager as he posted the photo.

Many netizens shared their thoughts about this subject matter. One admitted that the SMRT management does not really bother catching the commuters who eat and drink while on board; that is, members of the public are ignorant and are not afraid to violate the law.

“Because NO enforcement. Stickers are for fun only!!” a netizen commented.

Some believe that when the management starts to fine offenders, then commuters will behave. A netizen also suggested that management staff should not wear uniforms and be in disguise so that offenders won’t be aware of their presence while on board.

Others also declared that the commuter should not cover the face of the offenders to learn their lesson. Furthermore, many also suspected that the teenage boy was a foreigner who did not know the rules.

Additionally, many netizens blamed the upbringing of the younger generations nowadays. A netizen claimed: “Because the young ones grew up getting away with nonsense they do in school because of protective parents. So now, it’s the society that has to pay the price for not empowering teachers on disciplinary issues.”

“Basic respect that everyone follows to keep public transport clean for everyone; we don’t need to be fine to keep us aware of it,” a comment concluded.

This discussion shows that some members of the public call for stricter enforcement to convert rule‑breakers, while others urge better public education and parental guidance to foster respect for shared spaces. It is important to take note that these ongoing tensions over enforcement in the country is a social responsibility that needs to be understood by everyone to keep a harmonious living environment.