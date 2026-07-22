X users defend the use of chopsticks in Malaysia after ‘haram’ claims were made

MALAYSIA: Although Malaysia’s green wave has lost momentum, some still hold the misconception that cultural practices unrelated to religion can be deemed religiously wrong. A striking example is the belief among certain individuals that using chopsticks is “haram” for Muslims. In reality, chopsticks are simply a cultural utensil with no religious prohibition attached.

Chopsticks originated in China, with the earliest confirmed use dating back to around 1200 BC. Initially, they were practical tools for cooking and retrieving food from hotpots. Over time, they evolved into everyday dining utensils, gaining widespread popularity not only in China but also in Japan, Korea, and eventually across much of the world.

On X, one user shared an anonymous statement claiming Muslims should avoid using chopsticks because they are “haram.” The remark went further, alleging chopsticks were created to appease a Buddhist religious figure and have no link to Malay culture.

Others fought back, stating that just because a utensil is not common among Muslim cultures does not make it automatically “haram.” What is “halal” and what is “haram” are defined and clear. Unless a Muslim person decides to use the utensil to eat something that is not “halal,” there should be no problems at all.

Some argue that these claims are out of control. One noted that by such logic, other everyday utensils like the fork and spoon could also be deemed “haram.” She added that if one truly followed this reasoning, they would need to avoid using cars and smartphones as well.

Another pointed out that Muslims in China have been using chopsticks for centuries, long before Malaysia was even recorded in history. Today, there are an estimated 18–20 million Muslims in China, and chopsticks could possibly be their primary utensil.

Netizens quickly turned the situation into satire. One quipped that wasting is a sin in Islam, adding that the individual who had enough time to craft such a baseless statement was “wasting oxygen on this planet.”

Such claims highlight how cultural practices can be misinterpreted through a religious lens, fueling unnecessary misconceptions. Malaysia is a multiracial and multicultural country with different practices as the norm. Having such ideas may be detrimental to the country’s peace and harmony.