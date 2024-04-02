In a bid to modernize and connect with younger generations, Japan’s imperial family has officially joined the social media realm, marking their debut on Instagram with a flurry of captivating posts.

The Imperial Household Agency, responsible for overseeing the family’s affairs, unveiled a trove of 60 photos and five videos on Monday, showcasing Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako’s public engagements spanning the last three months.

Japan’s Imperial Family

Within hours of the launch, their verified account, Kunaicho_jp, amassed over 270,000 followers, signaling a keen interest in the royal family’s activities. The inaugural post depicted the imperial couple sharing smiles with their 22-year-old daughter, Princess Aiko, on New Year’s Day, setting a warm and inviting tone for their Instagram presence

While the content remains focused on official duties, there’s anticipation that glimpses of other royal members may be added in the future. The response from the public has been largely positive, with many expressing delight at the opportunity to witness the family’s activities firsthand.

The design and meticulous layout of its content have drawn praise for its polished presentation, underscoring the family’s commitment to maintaining a dignified image in the digital sphere.

Using social media to combat misinformation

The decision to embrace social media comes after careful consideration by palace officials, who recognize its potential to engage a wider audience while combatting misinformation.

Nonetheless, the Instagram account offers a one-way channel for followers to engage with the family, with comments disabled and interactions limited to liking posts. Those wishing to communicate directly with the imperial family are directed to the official website, preserving a sense of formality amidst the digital landscape.

As Japan’s imperial family embarks on this new chapter of connectivity, the world watches with anticipation, eager to witness how this venerable institution navigates the complexities of the modern era while preserving its timeless legacy.

