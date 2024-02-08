When we think of “Chaebol heirs,” the common image is of them receiving conservative business lessons within the confines of their households. However, recent actions by these heirs present a different narrative as they step into the public eye, embracing their individuality.

Rumours circulating within the business community on Feb 6 suggest that Moon Seo Yoon, the eldest daughter of Jung Yoo Kyung, CEO of Shinsegae Department Store, and granddaughter of Lee Myung Hee, chairman of Shinsegae Group, is gearing up for a debut in the music industry.

Photos of Moon practising with other trainees from THEBLACKLABEL recently surfaced online, capturing her in various poses in what seems to be a practice room.

Exceptionally rare case of Chaebol kids joining K-pop agencies

Moon is currently studying at the prestigious Columbia University in the United States. With over 70,000 followers on Instagram, she has earned the title of an “influencer.”

While it’s not unusual for children of famous entertainers to enter the industry, heirs of conglomerates joining K-pop agencies are exceptionally rare, making Moon’s potential debut a subject of significant attention, Allkpop reports.

Amassing 4.46 million views

Lee Seung Hwan, the nephew of SK Group chairman Choi Tae Won, gained attention by revealing his daily life and home on YouTube’s “Human Story.”

The video, showcasing his daily routine and interviews, has amassed around 4.46 million views within a month and a half since posting.

Ham Yon Ji, the third generation of the Ham family, which owns Ottogi, a food manufacturing company, is another figure of interest.

Despite majoring in acting at New York University, she has been active as a musical actress and previously ran a successful YouTube channel, “Ham Yonji,” with 470,000 subscribers.

While Ham has recently suspended her YouTube activities, attending the Winter Fancy Food Show 2024 in Las Vegas sparked speculation about business lessons.

Ottogi clarified that it was a personal visit, dispelling any misconceptions.

LØREN, also known as Lee Seung Joo, associated with THEBLACKLABEL, is the son of Lee Hae Jin, the Global Investment Officer at Naver. Standing at 188cm tall, LØREN is active as a singer, producer, club DJ, and model. His distinctive character, highlighted by tattoos and piercings, sets him apart from the typical image of conglomerate heirs.