LE SSERAFIM continues to significantly impact the prominent stages of the US Billboard charts.

According to the latest rankings revealed by Billboard on May 21, KST, “Smart,” the standout track from LE SSERAFIM’s third mini-album, maintains its remarkable journey on the ‘Global 200’.

Impressively, it has held the 192nd position on this chart for 12 consecutive weeks.

Additionally, LE SSERAFIM has made a notable impression on the ‘Global (excluding the U.S.)’ chart, with both the title track “Smart” (92nd) and the b-side track “EASY” (183rd) maintaining their positions for 12 and 13 consecutive weeks, respectively.

Global popularity

Distinguished from the ‘Hot 100’, which combines broadcast scores and album sales, Billboard’s charts highlight online streaming and digital sales (downloads) from over 200 countries/regions globally.

These charts indicate the latest trends in the music industry, reflecting global popularity. Further highlighting their musical prowess, LE SSERAFIM excels on Billboard’s album chart.

Their third mini-album, ‘EASY,’ has risen to the 46th position in ‘Top Album Sales’, 33rd in ‘Top Current Album Sales’, and an impressive 7th in ‘World Albums’.

Rising South Korean girl group

LE SSERAFIM is a rising South Korean girl group under HYBE’s label Source Music. Debuting in May 2022, the group originally comprised six members: Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, Hong Eunchae, and Kim Garam.

However, Kim Garam left the group in July 2022 due to contract termination. Known for their experience in K-pop idol programs, Sakura and Chaewon contribute vocals, while Yunjin stands out as a strong vocalist and rapper.

Kazuha, a skilled ballerina, adds a unique touch to their performances, and Eunchae, the group’s maknae (youngest member), brings powerful vocals.

LE SSERAFIM’s concept revolves around confidence and self-love, reflected in their music through strong vocals, dynamic rapping, and powerful dance routines.

Their debut mini-album, “FEARLESS,” set records for the highest first-day sales by a K-pop girl group debut album.

With subsequent releases, LE SSERAFIM continues to gain recognition and solidifies its position as a formidable contender in the K-pop scene.