Seventeen continues to make a significant impact on the US Billboard main album chart for the second week in a row.

According to the latest Billboard rankings released on May 21, Seventeen’s acclaimed album ’17 IS RIGHT HERE’ secured the 69th spot on the ‘Billboard 200’.

This is a noteworthy achievement, considering the group’s previous peak at 5th place with the same album.

Top position

The album’s success extends beyond the main chart. ’17 IS RIGHT HERE’ maintained its top position on the ‘World Album’ chart for two consecutive weeks and ranked 4th on both the ‘Top Album Sales’ and ‘Top Current Album Sales’ charts.

In addition, the lead single “MAESTRO” showed tenacity by holding the 93rd position on the ‘Global 200’ and the 45th position on the ‘Global (excluding the United States)’ chart for three weeks.

Seventeen’s accomplishments have positioned them 23rd on the ‘Artist 100’ ranking, demonstrating their impact on record sales and music streams.

Sustained popularity

Meanwhile, “MAESTRO” continues to dominate major domestic music charts such as Melon, Bugs, Flo, and YouTube Music, indicating sustained popularity.

Seventeen is a South Korean thirteen-piece boy band founded by Pledis Entertainment. Debuting in 2015, they have become a major force in K-pop, known for their energetic performances, catchy music, and self-production.

Seventeen is recognized as a “self-producing” idol group.

Members like Woozi are heavily involved in songwriting, music production, and choreography, working alongside professional teams to bring a personal touch to their music and performances.

Dynamic sound

Their music blends K-pop with synth-pop, hip-hop, R&B, and EDM, creating a dynamic sound. They have won numerous awards and achieved international recognition with hit songs like “Mansae” and “Very Nice.”

The group is divided into three sub-units. The hip-hop unit, consisting of S. Coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu, and Vernon, focuses on rapping.

The vocal unit, including Woozi, Jeonghan, Joshua, DK, and Seungkwan, handles singing. The performance unit, featuring Hoshi, Jun, The8, and Dino, specializes in dancing.