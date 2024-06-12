‘Hierarchy’ teen drama takes the world by storm; ranks 2nd globally just 3 days after release

According to the Netflix TOP 10 website on June 12, the series ‘Hierarchy’ garnered 3.5 million views from June 7-9, securing the 2nd spot in the non-English TV category.

The series has achieved notable success, topping charts in Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam and reaching the top 10 in 51 countries, including Korea, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, France, Nigeria, India, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Released on June 7, ‘Hierarchy’ is a South Korean teen romance drama set in Jushin High School, a prestigious institution where the top 0.01% of society dictates the order and law.

The plot follows a transfer student with a secret who disrupts the school’s rigid hierarchy, leading to chaos and growth among the students.

The series explores themes of school violence, discrimination, drugs, and inappropriate relationships, drawing both interest and criticism for its provocative content.

Netflix Top 10

In addition to ‘Hierarchy,’ the Netflix TOP 10 list features ‘The Atypical Family’ in 3rd place, ‘The 8 Show’ in 6th, and ‘Queen of Tears’ in 9th.

The story is set at Jooshin High School, known for serving the elite children of South Korea’s wealthiest and most influential families. Social standing within the school is determined by wealth and family connections.

Teen romance drama

The series centres on a group of privileged students, including Kim Ri-An, the successor to Jooshin Group; Jung Jae-I, the daughter of the Jaeyul Group leader; Yoon He-Ra, the daughter of a trading company CEO; and Lee Woo-Jin, the son of a powerful politician.

Their lives are upended by the arrival of Kang Ha, a mysterious transfer student who challenges the established social order.

Reviews have been mixed. Some praise ‘Hierarchy’ for its depiction of social hierarchy and the main cast’s performances. Others criticize the series for its predictable plot and stereotypical characters.