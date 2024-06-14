Celebrity

SM Entertainment continues to sue EXO-CBX, seeking payment for outstanding balance

ByLydia Koh

June 14, 2024

SM Entertainment has initiated legal action against EXO members Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin.

The entertainment company filed a lawsuit with the Seoul Eastern District Court on June 12 KST, seeking to enforce the terms of a previously agreed contract with the EXO-CBX trio.

An SM Entertainment representative confirmed on June 13 KST, “It’s true that a lawsuit has been filed against CBX. The matter will be handled according to the law.”

Photo: Wikipedia/EXO-CBX

Citing unfair treatment

In December 2022, Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin renewed their contracts with SM Entertainment. However, by June of the following year, the trio sought to terminate their contracts, citing unfair treatment.

A legal dispute ensued for about a month, ultimately leading to a settlement where the three agreed to continue promoting with SM Entertainment for EXO’s group activities while having the freedom for individual promotions under a new, independent label. As part of the settlement, 10% of all sales from their new label were to be paid to SM Entertainment.

See also  Singaporean sues Malaysia’s Immigration and Government for RM2.67 million over “inhuman” treatment in detention

In January, Baekhyun founded his agency, INB100, listing himself, Chen, and Xiumin as its artists. On June 10, CBX held a press conference alleging unfairness over the 10% payment stipulated in their settlement. Additionally, they accused SM Entertainment of failing to pay 5.5% of earnings from album sales and streaming, another term in the settlement.

Responding to allegations

SM Entertainment responded to these allegations, stating, “The 10% sales receipt from independent labels was a standard set by the court in our previous lawsuit against EXO’s Chinese members, and it is deemed a reasonable payment based on legal precedents.”

EXO-CBX, the first sub-unit of the popular K-pop group EXO, debuted on October 31, 2016. The sub-unit includes Xiumin, Baekhyun, and Chen, with their name derived from the first syllables of their stage names: ChenBaekXi (Chen + Baekhyun + Xiumin) → EXO-CBX.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Celebrity

Domodachi featuring Little Simz: BTS’s RM cements the record for youngest Korean artist with 229 KOMCA credits

September 18, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

Kim Go Eun unveils the art of engaging with introverts on set

September 18, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BTS Jin dazzles his audience with exquisite Chuseok greetings in traditional hanbok

September 17, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Technology

Tech Week Singapore 2024: AI spotlight with the world’s top tech leaders

September 19, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News In the Hood

Photo of MRT 30 years apart causes Singaporeans to look back to the train’s “glory days” of no crowding or breakdowns, even during peak hours

September 19, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Business

OCBC builds largest $500 million office outside CBD to house up to 4,000 employees in Punggol Digital District

September 19, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News In the Hood

Woman insists on feeding birds at Bukit Merah despite repeated warnings not to feed them by authorities

September 19, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.