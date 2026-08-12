‘That’s the spirit, we are one’: Singaporeans cheer after PAP’s Tin Pei Ling posted photo with WP’s Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim at NDP

SINGAPORE: At this year’s National Day Parade on Sunday (Aug 9), Tin Pei Ling, a Member of Parliament under the ruling People’s Action Party banner, posted photos from the occasion on her social media pages, including those she took with fellow MPs.

What caught the attention of Singaporeans, however, was the picture she snapped with opposition leaders Pritam Singh and Sylvia Lim, who are the Secretary-General and Chair, respectively, of the Workers’ Party.

Such photos of public friendliness between PAP and WP MPs, after all, while not unheard of, are relatively rare. The picture Ms Tin posted with the WP leaders, showing unity, appeared to bring a lot of joy to netizens.

“That’s the spirit, we are one,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Yes, Miss Tin! That’s the Singapore Spirit Singaporeans want to see. White and blue, we are one!” another agreed.

“Whatever differences in terms of political views, set it aside on Singapore’s Birthday and be ONE UNITED PEOPLE!” a third chimed in.

While one commenter wrote that it was “cool to have a photo together,” another pointed out, “You can see this photo got the most likes.”

A netizen opined, “Love this pic! As diverse as our viewpoints might be, we are still One Singapore and fellow Singaporeans!”

Ms Tin even won points with some commenters. One wrote, “That’s the way. I respect you more now.”

“That’s the right way, be it WP or your party,” another agreed, adding, “They are your colleagues trying to contribute to the nation.”

“The ruling party and the opposition party members gathered together for the National Day celebration. I think no matter what political party, everyone has the same patriotic heart,” a Facebook user chimed in.

Like Mr Singh and Ms Lim, Ms Tin, 42, has been an MP since 2011. She first represented Marine Parade GRC from 2011 to 2015, and then MacPherson SMC from 2015 to 2025. In last year’s election, she was part of the PAP slate that won in a walkover at Marine Parade–Braddell Heights GRC.

The WP leaders, meanwhile, entered their fourth term representing Aljunied GRC in Parliament after the party won again during GE2025.

In a similar sentiment to Ms Tin’s post, Ms Lim had written in an Instagram post, “As we approach our 61st National Day, we affirm each other as loyal citizens, whatever our political affiliations may be.” / TISG

Read also: Sylvia Lim: We affirm each other as loyal citizens, whatever our political affiliations may be