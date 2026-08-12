After saying he wanted to makan laksa for SG60, Jamus Lim posts his laksa recommendations across Singapore

SINGAPORE: Last year, like many Singaporeans, leaders from the Workers’ Party shared their wishes for SG60, posting photos of their hopes and dreams they had written on placards.

While some of the wishes were decidedly lofty, such as party chief Pritam Singh’s “I want to have no regrets,” and Sengkang MP He Ting Ru’s “I want us to work toward a brighter future,” Assoc Prof Jamus Lim’s was far more easily attainable, as he had written: “I want to makan laksa.”

After he received some ribbing from the party, which called his answer “questionable,” the MP admitted in an Aug 10 post that his answer had been frivolous, having come from a craving at the time.

However, he added that he’s been on a laksa tour since then, sampling the dish from F&B establishments across Singapore, and recommending the best that he’s found. And he shared how much he’s become aware of how uniquely Singaporean laksa is, though he acknowledged the dish’s Peranakan roots, saying that it competes with chicken rice, chilli crab, nasi lemak, and prata for Singapore’s national dish.

In a uniquely Jamus Lim way, the Sengkang MP connected his laksa journey with National Day, writing:

“Wherever your palate may take you, my wish on this National Day is that Singaporeans will continue to celebrate the complex and diverse society that we have built together, to appreciate how far we’ve come by staying united through our differences, and work together to continue bringing our nation to ever-greater heights. Much like laksa, when unique ingredients pull together in the same direction, we can create something that is unexpected but still altogether quite magical. #workingforsingapore.”

According to Assoc Prof Lim, here’s where you can find “some of the best examples of our country’s quintessential noodle dish (you can say they warmed the cockles of my heart.”

Depot Road Laksa for its “strong lemak flavour.” (Alexandra Village Food Centre, 120 Bukit Merah Lane 1) Sungei Road Laksa for its unique flavour due to the charcoal used in cooking (Block 27 Jalan Berseh, #01-100 (inside Jin Shui Kopitiam). George’s Katong Laksa, which Assoc Prof Lim called “the most balanced of the lot.” (307 Changi Rd, at a coffeeshop near Eunos MRT) King of Laksa, arguably among the healthiest, with no added salt, sugar, and MSG. (Block 118 Aljunied Avenue 2, #02-100 (Food Gallery, located above Sheng Siong supermarket) Ang Mo Kio Lor Mee Laksa, described as “rich and creamy” as well as affordable. (Chong Boon Market & Food Centre, 453A Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10) No 25 Minced Meat Noodle, authentic Peranakan-style laksa which is Assoc Prof Lim’s favourite. (Block 161 Bukit Merah Central, inside SG Kopitiam)

He added, “And last but definitely not least, an in-house shoutout: laksa from the corner bak chor mee stall at #Anchorvale Village. This is standard issue laksa—fishcake, taupok, seehum, sambal, laksa leaves, on a nice, not-too-thick stock—but is executed just right. While #SengkangGRC, unlike Katong, does not have a historical laksa culture, I’m happy to say that we have a solid representative for residents that do not wish to travel too far afield for their fix.”

Singaporeans commenting on the post were only too eager to share their own recommendations.

One vouched for Janggut Laksa at Roxy Square, while another wrote, “You must try the Laksa at Bibik Violet at the Temasek Shophouse.”

A couple of commenters, meanwhile, said the laksa at Yishun Central is their favourite. /TISG

Read also: Jamus Lim’s daughter’s heartwarming SG60 wish is to ‘take care of her friends’