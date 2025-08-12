// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, August 12, 2025
FB screengrab/ Jamus Lim
WP
2 min.Read

Jamus Lim’s daughter’s heartwarming SG60 wish is to ‘take care of her friends’

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Like many others, the young daughter of Workers’ Party Member of Parliament (WP MP) Jamus Lim waved an “I want to” placard during the National Day Parade on Saturday (Aug 9).

The little girl finished the “I want to…” sentence on the sign with “take care of my friends.”

On social media on Monday (Aug 11), Assoc Prof Lim posted a photo of her holding up her placard, saying that she had attended the parade together with her mum and grandmother, and, apparently, insisted on penning her aspirations for a better Singapore. So with some spelling assistance from my better half (and a minor correction), she followed the many others who spilled out their hearts onto the paper placards.”

FB screengrab/ Jamus Lim

He added that he “couldn’t have been more proud” of his little girl, who was born in 2019, wrote, and explained why.

“Her desire — to take care of her friends — may sound simple, but it’s actually quite profound. It speaks to the importance of Singaporeans taking care of one another and making sure that nobody is left behind, even as our nation continues to grow and prosper.

For those of us who have chosen a path of public service, this is what it ultimately comes down to: How much we can do to improve the lot of our fellow man (and woman).”

FB screengrab/ Jamus Lim

The Sengkang MP also posted a photo of his own placard, in which he had written “I want to makan laksa,” and added that his daughter’s wish was “much more meaningful” than his own, joking that he had been “thinking more through his stomach.”

“In my defense, at least she seems to be learning good values from someone in the family,” he quipped.

Commenters on the post appreciated Assoc Prof Lim’s daughter’s heartwarming placard.

“She warms the cockles of my heart!! Such a sweet gal with a kind, loving heart! Good parenting & role models in the family definitely play a BIG part in moulding her thoughtful selfless character!!” wrote one.

“Well said. Need more children with this kind of mind and heart as future generations of Singapore,” opined another.

“Your daughter is so cute and thinks of others. May she be blessed forever,” wrote a Facebook user.

A commenter advised him to “Take a cue, papa. She’s on a chosen path.” /TISG

