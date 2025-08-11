Own car or reliable public transport? Photo of S’poreans holding up opposite wishes at NDP goes viral

SINGAPORE: Many Singaporeans filled out placards where they expressed their wishes and hopes during last Saturday’s National Day Parade (NDP) celebration for the city-state’s 60th birthday. Some of them were caught on camera and featured in a video on Channel NewsAsia’s (CNA) social media channels.

A man and a woman seated near each other with seemingly opposite wishes caught the attention of a local Reddit user, who promptly shared a screenshot of them on the platform.

While the woman’s placard reads, “I want to own a car,” the man wrote that he wants to “have a reliable and affordable public transport system.” Between the two of them sits another young man.

Below the screenshot are lyrics from Kit Chan’s NDP song “Home,” “When there are troubles to go through.”

Many Reddit users have since commented on the photo, with one simply writing, “Absolutely perfect camera direction.”

“Give this cameraman a raise!” another wrote.

“The irony lolol,” wrote a commenter, while another joked that “the guy in the middle should get up so the two can be together.”

A Reddit user quipped that the man between the two placards “must represent” the Transport Ministry and the Land Transport Authority.

“Stuck between two opposing demands,” they added.

“Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow… slowly sinking into his seat…,” another joked.

“Honestly, no car nvm, but please ensure a reliable and proficient public transport system,” a commenter weighed in.

“This man is a hero,” observed another, while a commenter chimed in with, “Shout out to this guy.”

The woman had supporters of her own, with one writing, “I mean she’s not wrong.”

Other commenters on the post also pointed out different placards from the CNA video that made them laugh.

“There’s another person’s card that read ‘I want to not be on camera again’ and the cheeky cameraman showed it for just like a few seconds and it made me LOL.”

“The kid with the PSLE one is funny too, haha.”

“I could only relate to the girl with the sign that said I want to eat mee siam,” wrote a Reddit user.

A commenter observed, “This wish list is a new one for NDP, get to show it to the whole country,” but added that they “hope the cameraman will not get reprimanded.”

/TISG

