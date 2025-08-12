// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, August 12, 2025
After WP leaders express what they want for SG60, other Singaporeans join in

By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Like many others on Singapore’s 60th birthday, the leaders of The Workers’ Party (WP) held up signs expressing individual or collective wishes that read “I want to…” or “I want us to…” on Saturday (Aug 9).

Their answers, which were shared on the WP’s Facebook account, ranged from the far-reaching, such as former East Coast candidate Sufyan Mikhail’s “I want to attend SG 100,” to the far more easily attainable, like Sengkang MP Jamus Lim’s “I want to makan laksa.”

“Some answers are more questionable than the others (looking at u jamus and jackson…) can u do better than these politicians? write your answer in the comments!” the post reads.

It kicked off with a rather poignant one from WP chief Pritam Singh. “I want to have no regrets,” the Leader of the Opposition wrote.

Meanwhile, his fellow Aljunied MP Gerald Giam wrote, “I want to be free,” and newly minted Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Andre Low wrote, “I want us to write the future together.”

In the same vein, Hougang MP Dennis Tan’s SG60 birthday wish was “to see our lives improve,” and Sengkang MP He Ting Ru’s was “to work toward a brighter future.”

Some wishes were far more personal, with Jackson Au of the WP’s Punggol team saying he wanted to win an argument with his wife, and his teammate Alexis Dang saying she wanted to have 48 hours in a day because there isn’t “enough time to do everything.”

Having been invited to share their own answers, many Singaporeans have also expressed their wishes in the comments.

“I want to see more OPPOSITION MEMBERS in Parliament to improve the equality of life of the people,” is one of the top answers.

A number of commenters were more specific, saying that they wanted to see more people from the WP win more seats in Parliament.

“I want us to embrace more Opposition Party in Parliament to make our (cost of living) more bearable instead of giving us beggar vouchers,” chimed in a Facebook user.

Others looked to the future, with one writing, “I want to see our children have plenty of opportunities to do what they love to do for Singapore.”

Another wrote, “I want to have… better job security and an affordable quality of life for our younger generation.”

“I want to live in a more democratic Singapore where everyone’s voice is represented and matters,” contributed a commenter.

Other commenters shared what they wished for in their lives, including a woman who wrote, “I wish to retire with integrity.”

Several netizens, meanwhile, wrote that they wanted to win the lottery, TOTO.

At least one commenter provided a benediction of sorts for the WP leaders and commenters, writing, “May all your ‘I want to’ and ‘I want us’ come true.” /TISG

