‘It’s a systemic problem’: WP NCMPs invite Singapore’s fresh grads to share their job search experiences

SINGAPORE: If you’re a fresh graduate struggling to land a job, the Workers’ Party’s (WP) newly minted Non-Constituency Members of Parliament (NCMP), Eileen Chong and Andre Low, want to hear from you.

In video messages released over the weekend, Mr Low reassured the youth who find themselves in this boat that “It’s a systemic problem, and not yours to find alone.”

Ms Chong, meanwhile, said, “We hope to help you amplify your voices.”

Mr Low noted the four gaps that make the job search hard for new graduates—skills, experience, opportunities, and expectations—and added that the latest generation to enter the workforce faces “enormous” challenges, including economic volatility, and the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and technology.

For her part, Ms Chong, who is the president of the WP’s Youth Wing, asked fresh grads who have been able to find employment about the nature of their jobs: whether they’re actually underemployed and if they’ve been able to secure full-time permanent roles or temporary contractual ones.

“Whether you’re a recent graduate, a current student, or a parent of someone navigating today’s job market, we want to hear from you,” said Mr Low. He and Ms Chong are inviting people to share their job search experiences, creative solutions, and the challenges they still face.

Those who are interested in doing so may send either of the two NCMPs a direct message on Instagram via @andrelow.sg or @eileenchongps. They may also email Mr Low at [email protected] or Ms Chong at [email protected].

In another video, the two noted that while it has been reported that graduate employment is up by 4% year on year, this may not be the experience of some young Singaporeans.

The clip featured a young woman who said that her friends who have just graduated “have not been able to find a job for months.” A young man, meanwhile, talked about people he knows who want a certain job but end up taking another, just to make a living.

Last month, the WP MP Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC) highlighted the growing trend of companies hiring interns instead of fresh graduates, saying he had been hearing from residents who have recently graduated about how difficult it is to secure a job at the moment.

The young residents who spoke to him said that some of their peers have been looking for jobs for several months or even more than a year and have been unsuccessful in securing an offer for a full-time job. /TISG

Read also: WP MP Louis Chua highlights increasing trend of companies hiring interns instead of fresh graduates