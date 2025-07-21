// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, July 21, 2025
30.2 C
Singapore
type here...
TikTok screengrab/ thehammertok
Jobs
2 min.Read

‘It’s a systemic problem’: WP NCMPs invite Singapore’s fresh grads to share their job search experiences

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: If you’re a fresh graduate struggling to land a job, the Workers’ Party’s (WP) newly minted Non-Constituency Members of Parliament (NCMP), Eileen Chong and Andre Low, want to hear from you.

In video messages released over the weekend, Mr Low reassured the youth who find themselves in this boat that “It’s a systemic problem, and not yours to find alone.”

Ms Chong, meanwhile, said, “We hope to help you amplify your voices.”

@thehammertok

CALLING ALL FRESH GRADS 🎓🗣️📣 ARE YOU 🫵 facing challenges 😩 in securing a job? 🧑‍💻 let us know your thoughts about this issue! 🤔🩵 #wpsg #singapore #youth #unemployment #jobmarket @Andre Low

♬ original sound – The Workers’ Party 🔨 – The Workers’ Party 🔨

Mr Low noted the four gaps that make the job search hard for new graduates—skills, experience, opportunities, and expectations—and added that the latest generation to enter the workforce faces “enormous” challenges, including economic volatility, and the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and technology.

For her part, Ms Chong, who is the president of the WP’s Youth Wing, asked fresh grads who have been able to find employment about the nature of their jobs: whether they’re actually underemployed and if they’ve been able to secure full-time permanent roles or temporary contractual ones.

“Whether you’re a recent graduate, a current student, or a parent of someone navigating today’s job market, we want to hear from you,” said Mr Low. He and Ms Chong are inviting people to share their job search experiences, creative solutions, and the challenges they still face.

Those who are interested in doing so may send either of the two NCMPs a direct message on Instagram via @andrelow.sg or @eileenchongps. They may also email Mr Low at [email protected] or Ms Chong at [email protected].

In another video, the two noted that while it has been reported that graduate employment is up by 4% year on year, this may not be the experience of some young Singaporeans.

@thehammertok

hear from our youths about what they have to say about the job market 🥲 i think we are cooked – struggling admin trying to find a job too #wpsg #singapore #youth #unemployment #jobmarket

♬ original sound – The Workers’ Party 🔨 – The Workers’ Party 🔨

 

The clip featured a young woman who said that her friends who have just graduated “have not been able to find a job for months.” A young man, meanwhile, talked about people he knows who want a certain job but end up taking another, just to make a living.

Last month, the WP MP Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC) highlighted the growing trend of companies hiring interns instead of fresh graduates, saying he had been hearing from residents who have recently graduated about how difficult it is to secure a job at the moment.

The young residents who spoke to him said that some of their peers have been looking for jobs for several months or even more than a year and have been unsuccessful in securing an offer for a full-time job. /TISG

Read also: WP MP Louis Chua highlights increasing trend of companies hiring interns instead of fresh graduates

See also  'Start low, climb slow?' — Fresh grad disappointed by job offer as salary falls short of expectations

Hot this week

Relationships

Singaporean asks if there’s a loneliness epidemic going on

SINGAPORE: “Do you feel lonely in Singapore too?” a...
Relationships

Is filial piety ever enough? Comic strip on ‘Why I gave up on my mother’ goes viral

SINGAPORE: A recent comic strip about the limits of...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Changi dethroned: Istanbul takes the crown, but travellers aren’t buying it

SINGAPORE: For many years, Singapore’s Changi Airport has been...

Malaysia and Singapore explore GovTech, public housing, and public sector reform collaboration

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and Singapore are exploring collaboration in government...

Maid says, ‘I got terminated and was asked to leave Singapore immediately because I want to get married to a Singaporean’

SINGAPORE: “Have I committed a crime to get married?”...

Pre-trial conference for Ong Beng Seng case rescheduled to July 28

SINGAPORE: The pre-trial conference for property tycoon and hotelier...

Business

Disrupted: Singapore’s Class of 2025 struggles with job maze

SINGAPORE: 2025 shows the job market has become a...

Johor Bahru called a lifeline for Singapore’s struggling food businesses

SINGAPORE: It has been widely reported that many eateries...

Temasek bullish on China AI, consumer opportunities, economic challenges: Report

SINGAPORE: Temasek Holdings has a long-term positive view on...

‘Hate your job? So why are you still there every Monday?’

SINGAPORE: It began with a simple admission on Reddit:...

Singapore Politics

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

WP Jamus Lim on AI, education, and the irreplaceable role of teachers

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s education system navigates the crossroads of...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

Alexis Dang delves deeper into the health scare that changed her life in new interview

SINGAPORE: Alexis Dang, who contested under the Worker’s Party...

© The Independent Singapore